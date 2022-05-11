Farran Rebel will run as favourite in A6 525 final for Ventry owner Eric Prestage

Teevee Zoey, owned by Padraig O’Connell, of Duagh, went best in first round heats of a 525 sweepstake for A7/ A8 class

THE most important race at the Oakview venue last Saturday might have been the re-run of one of the second round heats of the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake, but two other sweepstakes commanded plenty of attention as well in front of an attendance, which included a busload of French tourists.

One of those sweepstakes, for A6 class over 525yds and worth €800 to the winner, was at the semi-final stage and we did predict last week that, with a better start from traps, Farran Rebel could atone for a first round defeat. That he did in some style in the first semi-final for trainer Michael Baker, and Ventry owner Eric Prestage.

Freely available at 2/1 with Patsy Browne, the only bookmaker framing the odds, Fahan Rebel took a flier from trap 4 and, in clear control throughout, he powered home four and a half lengths ahead of Toremore Matt in a quite brilliant 28.66 (.20 fast) for A6 class.

The second semi-final saw Galley Ruby follow up a first-round victory in 29.15 by winning again in 29.58 ( also .20 fast) for local owner, Joseph Bentley. The 4/5 favourite, Devon Sapphire, looked a huge danger to her when challenging on the back straight, but he was unable to see his challenge through and Galley Ruby managed to control matters to the line for victory by three-quarters of a length over Matchbook.

The final takes place this Saturday and, with so such time in hand, it is impossible to oppose Fahan Rebel from trap 5, though he will need to break well again to neutralise the early pace of Galley Ruby. The draw is (trap order): Ballyfidora New, Toremore Matt, Matchbook, Payyaway Bell, Fahan Rebel, Galley Ruby (M).

Also on Saturday’s programme were three first round heats of a 525 sweepstake for A7/ A8 class (winner, €700) and the fastest winner, on 29.15, was Teevee Zoey, owned by Padraig O’Connell, of Duagh. The other heat winners were Richard Gentleman’s Garrison Saraton (29.65) and John and Sinéad O’Sullivan’s Coill Bhui Noir (29.41).

With four qualifying from each heat, the draw for the semi-finals this Saturday worked out as follows (trap order):

First semi-final: Ballyfidora Sid, Muingwee Dolly, Payyaway Chloe, Dunasbuig Lucky M), Manhattan Lily (M), Baltovin Sophia (M).

Second semi-final: Garrison Saraton, Confident Spy, Teevee Zoey, Misty Sapphire (M), Drombeg Ellie (M), Coill Bhui Noir (M).

There were runs of 17.51 and 17.76 over 325yds by the Abbeyfeale-owned Dromabbey Flyer and the Loughill-owned Blake Outlook, respectively, while trainer Chris Houlihan introduced a novice, Bowline Velasco, which clocked 28.76.

The remaining winners were Michael Regan’s Baltovin Tumble (29.01) and Miss Ella Bud (29.22), with .20 added in all cases for 525yds and .10 for 325yds.