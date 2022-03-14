Enright enjoys back-to-back success at Limerick races

Phillip Enright enjoyed a back-to-back double at Limerick on Sunday, with the Tralee jockey following up a tidy victory aboard the joint-favourite in the 2.30 third race with a win on the favourite in the fourth race.

Enright was giving Tipperary trainer Sam Curling his second winner in as many days when taking the three-mile maiden hurdle on Angels Dawn at Limerick on Sunday.

Successful in the Tetratema Cup at Gowran Park with Aloneamongmillions on Saturday, Curling’s seven-year-old scored a 12-length success in the colours of her owner/breeder Alfred Sweetnam. The 15/8 joint-favourite which was nicely clear over the final hurdle as she beat 33/1 outsider Glorious Singer in fine style under the capable hands of her Tralee jockey.

Enright doubled up straight away as 7/2 favourite Native Gold won the opening division of the two-mile six-furlong handicap hurdle for his owner/breeder Edward Cawley. The eight-year-old also had the race in safe keeping as he jumped the final flight with a healthy advantage to beat Stolen Moment by four lengths.