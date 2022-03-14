Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Enright enjoys back-to-back success at Limerick races

Phillip Enright on Angels Dawn wins the BetVictor Maiden Hurdle at Limerick Racecourse on Sunday. Photo by Lorraine O'Sullivan/Racing Pos Expand

Close

Phillip Enright on Angels Dawn wins the BetVictor Maiden Hurdle at Limerick Racecourse on Sunday. Photo by Lorraine O'Sullivan/Racing Pos

Phillip Enright on Angels Dawn wins the BetVictor Maiden Hurdle at Limerick Racecourse on Sunday. Photo by Lorraine O'Sullivan/Racing Pos

Phillip Enright on Angels Dawn wins the BetVictor Maiden Hurdle at Limerick Racecourse on Sunday. Photo by Lorraine O'Sullivan/Racing Pos

kerryman

Phillip Enright enjoyed a back-to-back double at Limerick on Sunday, with the Tralee jockey following up a tidy victory aboard the joint-favourite in the 2.30 third race with a win on the favourite in the fourth race.

Enright was giving Tipperary trainer Sam Curling his second winner in as many days when taking the three-mile maiden hurdle on Angels Dawn at Limerick on Sunday.

Successful in the Tetratema Cup at Gowran Park with Aloneamongmillions on Saturday, Curling’s seven-year-old scored a 12-length success in the colours of her owner/breeder Alfred Sweetnam. The 15/8 joint-favourite which was nicely clear over the final hurdle as she beat 33/1 outsider Glorious Singer in fine style under the capable hands of her Tralee jockey.

Enright doubled up straight away as 7/2 favourite Native Gold won the opening division of the two-mile six-furlong handicap hurdle for his owner/breeder Edward Cawley. The eight-year-old also had the race in safe keeping as he jumped the final flight with a healthy advantage to beat Stolen Moment by four lengths.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy