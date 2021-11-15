Enright and Cooper have winners at Clonmel, Cork and Punchestown

Phillip Enright and Bryan Cooper were multiple visitors to the winners’ enclosure over the last few days as both Kerry jockeys enjoyed success in the saddle at different meetings.

Enright enjoyed a welcome turn of luck with a couple of winners in the last week. The Tralee jockey spent seven weeks on the sidelines and only returned to action late last month.

He rode his first winner since early August when teaming up with Quin, county Clare trainer Donie Hassett to land the two and a half-mile handicap chase with Sunnyvilla at Clonmel on Thursday.

The six-year-old landed a fair gamble in the process, a 25/1 chance overnight, he opened up at odds of 10/1 at the track and was returned the 3/1 favourite. Hassett’s charge came from of the pace to lead at the second last fence and pulled away to score by five lengths from the Eoghan O’Grady-trained Presenting Point.

Enright was back in the winners’ enclosure at Cork on Sunday when taking the concluding beginners’ chase with the Brendan Keogh-owned Queen Jesse Jay. A strong 4/1 chance, the Robert Tyner-trained six-year-old was clear before the final fence as she beat the Gordon Elliott-trained Fakir D'Alene by three and a half lengths.

Meanwhile, Cooper had two winners at Punchestown over the weekend. The Tralee rider teamed up with Noel Meade to take the three-year-old maiden hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday with Lunar Power, which readily accounted for the Elliott-trained Iberique Du Seuil at odds of 6/4. The Patricia Hunt-owned gelding raced to a four and three-parts of a length win over the 11/10 favourite.

On Sunday, Cooper had another winner at the Kildare track when he steered the Willie Mullins trained Dysart Diamond to victory in the four-year-old mares hurdle over 2m2f. The 7/2 third favourite had just half a length to spare over Royal Kahala.