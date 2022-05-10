Emmet O’Grady’s busy Northwest 200 schedule begins Tuesday

Tralee motorcycle racer, Emmet O’Grady will experience his first laps of a closed road motorcycle race this Tuesday morning.

O’Grady is set to make his debut at the North West 200 this week. The Derry event is the biggest motorcycle road race in the world outside the Isle of Man TT.

He had entered two different classes for the legendary event, but one of them has fallen through at the last minute

O’Grady had hoped to race a Honda in the Supersport class, but Brexit and pandemic related supply chain issues mean that the bike is not ready and he had to withdraw his entry for that class.

Instead, he has borrowed fellow Tralee racers Darragh Crean’s Super Twin Aprilia.

His week got underway with a short test session at Kirkistown on Sunday to get used to the new bike. That showed up an exhaust problem that could have ended his Northwest 200 debut before it even started.

On Monday he took part in the Newcomers' registration and briefing in the world renowned Northwest 200 paddock.

Newcomers were due to get their first taste of the Portrush-Portstewart-Coleraine track at 945am on Tuesday when the first official practice session got underway.

“This place is something else,” he said on Monday morning.

“I am nervous, there is no denying it, I am looking forward to the week with a great deal of anticipation and excitement.

"On Sunday night I drove my mother [Bríd] to the shop from the paddock along the course. It was unreal to drive these locations you only ever see on TV.”

O’Grady’s first race is scheduled for Thursday evening with the four-lap Milltown Service Station Supertwin race.

Saturday is the big day at the Northwest 200 and he will race in the third race on the card – the four-lap JM Patterson Supertwin competition.

A large group of Tralee-based motorcycling fans are due to make the long trip north to support O’Grady’s efforts.

Already onsite are well-known Tralee motorcycle race mechanic Der Rahilly and racer Crean. Both form part of Emmet’s backroom team for the week.