Emmet O’Grady’s busy Northwest 200 schedule begins Tuesday

Ballymac rider is in competitive action this Tuesday at prestigious event

Der Rahilly, Emmet O'Grady and road racer Michael 'Micko' Sweeney at the Northwest 200 this week Expand

Seán Moriarty

Tralee motorcycle racer, Emmet O’Grady will experience his first laps of a closed road motorcycle race this Tuesday morning.

O’Grady is set to make his debut at the North West 200 this week. The Derry event is the biggest motorcycle road race in the world outside the Isle of Man TT.

