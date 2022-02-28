Emilian Grudov hits 39 points as Lakers see off Eagles at UL Arena

Rui Saraiva was to the fore last weekend for Scotts Lakers in their victory on the road to the Limerick Eagles Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

MENS NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Scotts Lakers, St Pauls 99

Limerick Sport Eagles 92

A season high 39 points by Emilian Grudov led the way for Scotts Lakers St Pauls in this hugely impressive win over Limerick Sport Eagles at the UL Arena.

Equally impressive was the fourteen three pointers that the Lakers struck over the duration of the contest.

That they hit them at the most opportune times was integral as it gave them the cushion needed when the game was at its most intense.

Notably towards the end of the second quarter when the Eagles were on a 7-0 scoring run, up stepped Marco Bencic to coolly slot home from beyond the arc.

And again in the closing stages of the game itself when the fat was in the fire, in came Rui Saravia and man of the hour Emilian Grudov to drain two big baskets and put the game outside of the Shannonsiders reach.

The first quarter opened with a flurry of points with both sides hitting big 3s, the Lakers courtesy of the impressive Jamie O’Sullivan and the ever reliable Godwin Boahen (2) and the Eagles thanks to Manny Payton and Vadju Dusso.

Further baskets by Grudov, Boahen and Saravia saw the Lakers lead by 23-22 before the Eagles put their foot down and went 30-23 ahead thanks to Recce Barry and Payton.

The second quarter was where the Lakers stamped their authority on proceedings with Boahen pulling the strings and Grudov on fire, both inside and out, shooting threes and tormenting the Eagles defence.

The Eagles managed to stay in touch but the aforementioned three pointer by Bencic helped the Lakers to a five point half time lead, 58-53.

The opening stages of the third quarter were nip and tuck with Jamie O’Sullivan hitting an early three and Grudov showing no signs of abating.

Boahen was getting great joy from the free throw line with his direct style drawing fouls while O'Sullivan, Mark O’Shea and Saravia replied to baskets from Ivkovic and Ajuka.

A notable feature at this stage of the game was how well the Lakers defence handled the threat of Manny Payton and his 17 point total must be amongst his lowest this season.

This was in spite the loss of lynchpin David Gleeson with an eye injury sustained in training. But the likes of Reece Barry kept the Eagles in it and the game was still in the melting pot at 78-75 heading into the last quarter.

Barry and Ajuka nudged the Eagles in front early in the quarter, but Paul Clarke, Boahen and Grudov went blow for blow as Steve King threatened to grab the spoils for the Eagles.

The game was tied at 89-89, but then up stepped Saravia with a vital lay up and followed that up with a massive three from downtown to put the Lakers in the driving seat.

And as if to envelope how the whole game went Grudov hit another three to really put a dagger into the Eagles heart.

The closing moments were stop start as the Eagles tried to prolong the quarter, but all it served to do was hand Jamie O’Sullivan an opportunity from the free throw line that he couldn't refuse.

So a satisfactory night in the Treaty City saw Emilian Grudov top score on 39 points , Godwin Boahen hit an outstanding 36, Jamie O’Sullivan struck for an important 13, Rui Saravia (5), Marco Bencic (3), Mark O’Shea (2), Paul Clarke (1), Senan O’Leary, Mark Sheehan.

For the Eagles Nikola Ivkovic had 21, Manny Payton (17) and Daniel Ajuka (14).

Coach Jarlath Lee was very content with his sides showing especially their shooting and the defensive job done on hotshot Manny Payton

"We shot the ball really well and special praise for the teams defence in keeping one of the Leagues top scorers to just 17 points."

A big miss for the Lakers was David Gleeson, who suffered an eye injury during the week.

"David Gleeson was a huge loss (he should be available next weekend) for us, but the bench really stepped up. Jamie, Senan, Paul and Marko all played their part when we really needed them.

"If I was to be hypercritical I'd say we missed a few easy lay ups but overall you'd have to be very happy."

Looking ahead to the Derby game up next weekend Lee "is expecting a big crowd, plenty noise and a great game of basketball".

That next instalment of the Killarney Derby sees the Cougars take the short trip across town to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

The last time these two sides met the Lakers took the spoils, but it's fair to say that the Cougars are a different side now.

Their recent wins over the Portlaoise Panthers and Waterford IT Vikings will breed a renewed confidence into them and recent signing Rich Dunham has taken to the league like a duck to water.

With both sets of players knowing each other so well a typical feisty game can be expected and a capacity crowd is envisaged for this one.

Tip off is at 7.30pm and the advice is to get there in plenty of time to get a ringside seat.