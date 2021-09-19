Elliott marks Listowel return with win on first day of the Harvest Festival

Trainer Gordon Elliott marked his return to Listowel with a win on day one of the Harvest Festival Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

Trainer Gordon Elliott marked his return to Listowel with a winner on the opening day of the Harvest Festival.

Elliott, who returned to action following a six-month suspension this week, saddled Coach Carter (14/1) to win The Strings & Things Rated Novice Steeplechase over 2m 1f.

Gevrey, also for Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, challenged Coach Carter approaching two out but Kennedy scuppered his chances when dipping on landing at the final fence. Kennedy stayed on resolutely to finish second with Presented Well back in third. The strongly fancied Grange Walk, who almost unseated Bryan Cooper early in the race, was pulled up.

Trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend were also at their scintillating best as they notched a treble on the card.

French Made (13/8fav) landed The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle over 2m 4f.The Mullins mare jumped the final hurdle upsides Say Goodbye for trainer Gordon Elliott. Say Goodbye won last time out at Bellewstown, while French Made disappointed on her last appearance at Galway in July. The drop in distance of two furlongs seemed to play to French Made’s strengths as she battled hardest to win.

The Mullins double came in the Dairygold Maiden Hurdle over 3m courtesy of Captain Kangaroo (6/5). The Mastercraftsman gelding made this an impressive first win over hurdles, and once he hit the front two out, the result was never in question as he looked ultra-professional in his task.

City Limits, trained by Listowel native Gearoid Brouder and ridden by his brother Gavin, was prominent throughout the race but weakened three furlongs from the finish under a strong drive from Brouder.

Bringing up the Mullins/Townend treble was Easy Game (6/4) in the day’s feature race, the Kerry Group Steeplechase over 2m 4f worth €21,000.00. The contest was a less than enthralling one as only two of the three runners that went to post finished.

The Storyteller for Gordon Elliott was pulled up with a circuit to go which left Easy Game and Ballyoisin for trainer Enda Bolger to fight out a tactical affair. Ballyoisin and jockey Mark Walsh tried to make it a test of stamina, but Easy Game kept up to his task and finished comfortably after the final fence.

The opening race on the card - The Kerry Group 3-Year-Old Hurdle over 2 miles – saw a debut over hurdles for Astrophysicist, trained and ridden by Listowel's Gearoid Brouder. However, a slight mistake in the back straight on the second circuit put paid to his chances.

The race went to Bell Ex One (4/1) for trainer Ray Cody, ridden by conditional jockey Jack Foley who took 7Ib off the winner. Second last time at Down Royal, the Excelebration gelding was keen early on but was plenty fresh when leading two from home to stay on strongest to win from Realist in second and Calvados in third.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f saw Conquering Tara for Dingle trainer Michael Kennedy a late withdrawal. Kilashee (9/2) gave a tour de force performance to make all for trainer John Ryan and conditional jockey Shane Fitzgerald.

Kilashee was 15-lengths clear after the first circuit. The deficit was reduced turning for home when She’s Some Doll and Outlier challenged. Kilsahee made a tired mistake at the last hurdle but had enough in hand to see off the late challenge of Outlier.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle (Div II) over 2m 4f.was won by Butterflyvespiere (3/1fav) for trainer Peter Fahey and conditional jockey James O’Sullivan. Third last time at Galway in July, the step up in distance brought the best out in her stamina as Butterflyvespiere saw off the challenge of Farrawaybay and Influential Lady.

Willie Mullins was narrowly denied a four-timer in the finale – the Kerry Group (Pro Am) INH Flat Race over 2m – when Johnny Cigar (18/1) for trainer Pat O’Donnell and jockey Maxine O’Sullivan got up at the death to beat Tempo Chapter Two and Patrick Mullins.

While the attendance may have been cut to 2,000 spectators per day for the 2021 Listowel Harvest Festival, it was obvious from Sunday’s action that the atmosphere remains as pulsating as ever. It was a welcome sight to see racegoers enjoying afternoon entertainment in glorious sunshine, and when one compares the scenes with the empty grandstands of 2020, all the portents point to a great week in Listowel.

The action continues in Listowel on Monday with the first race off at 1:30pm.