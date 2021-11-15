Eight-man Killorglin battle bravely before losing to UCD Marian

INSUREMYVAN.IE MEN’S SUPER LEAGUE, ROUND 5

UCD Marian 97

Team 360 Financial Killorglin 81

A tough away trip to UCD Marian last Saturday night was always going to be a tough one, and more so as Team 360 Financial Killorglin travelled with a much depleted squad of just eight players.

The team picked up a lot of injuries over the last couple of weeks, so Declan Wall’s team was always going to be up against it, and so it proved. Still, Killorglin battled courageously from the first tip-off right to the last play, and there was no shame in losing by just 16 points to a team that has lost just once in their first five league games.

Coach Declan Wall hailed his team’s efforts under the circumstances. “Yes, it was always going to be a tough game tonight, considering the week we had with injuries and traveling with only eight fit players,” he said.

“I thought we did well in the first half, going in level, but in the second half foul trouble and UCD being able to rotate better than us off the bench probably wore us down. We ran out of steam a bit in the last quarter, when we were looking for a final push when there was like a ten-point gap with like nine minutes to go. To be fair to UCD Marian, they shot the ball massively well hitting 19 three-pointers on the night, so I think most teams would have struggled to beat them doing this.

“Hopefully this week we get a few bodies back from injury and prepare well for a home game against Belfast and have our big home crowd there to try and get us another home win.”

The first quarter in Dublin started well for Killorglin with Simon Fransis, Croke and Xavier Arriaga all getting on the scoreboard to the take the quarter 22-16.

The second quarter was more of the same with UCD Marian hitting some massive outside shots to close the gap, while Evans, Thomas and Wall all contributed well for the visiting team as the half ended all square, 42-42.

The third quarter saw UCD Marian come out of the blocks well and again their outside shooting was really good with them hitting 19 three-pointers on the night.

Fransis picked up his fourth foul in middle of the third quarter which really hurt Team 360 Financial Killorglin as their short options from the bench on the night really began to tell and take effect. The end of third quarter saw UCD begin to stretch away with a 68-58 lead.

At the start of the fourth Killorglin closed the gap down to eight points but up stepped UCD’s big shooting display once more. And despite O'Connell, Arriaga and young Conor Murphy hitting a big three from the corner, Killorglin’s small numbers took its toll near the end and they ran out of steam for that final push to apply that bit of pressure late on.

Killorglin top scorers: Fransis 24, Xavier Arriaga 18, Alan Thomas 15, Declan Wall 13

Next up next Saturday at 7.15pm is a home game against last year's Super League champions Belfast Star.