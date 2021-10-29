Eight basketballers called for further trials for Ireland U-16, U-17 and U-18 teams

Eight young Kerry basketballers will take part in more trials next month after impressing their respective Ireland Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 head coaches at recently held trials at Gormanston.

Jack O’Sullivan, a 6’ 3” forward, and Mark Sheehan, a 6' 2'' shooting guard, both with the St Paul's club in Killarney, and 6' 1'' point guard Olaf Michalczuk, St.Brendan’s/Tralee Warriors, have been shortlisted among 61 players due to meet again for Under-17 trials on November 20 and 21.

Ireland U-17 head coach Gareth O'Reilly said: "It was great to see the large number of players from all around the country that took part in our talent identification session this past Saturday. After such a long time away from the court, the quality of play and the desire to wear the green jersey was evident for all to see.

"Myself and my coaching staff are really looking forward to working with the group of selected players as we move forward to the next phase of our selection process in November."

Meanwhile, Brian O'Leary, a 6' 6" forward from the St. Brendans club, and 6' 6" guard Aivaras Uosis, who plays with Tralee Imperials / Tralee Warriors, and is a student in Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, will be part of a 51-player group selected for the second round of Under-18 trials on November 20 and 21, following last week’s trials at Gormanston.

Ireland U-18 men's head coach Paul Kelleher said: "We had an extensive process to identify the players for the next phase of the selection process. We were quite impressed with the talent on show and look forward to more engagement and finalising the squad.”

Three Kerry girls are included in Ireland U-16 head coach Andy Gill’s extended panel for the team as they begin to make preparations for next summer's FIBA U-16 Women's European Championships.

Holly O’Brien, 5’ 5’’ point guard from Tralee, Leah McMahon, 5’ 5’’ guard from St Paul’s, Killarney, and 5’ 4’’ point guard Rachel Creedon, who plays with Team Kerry Bobcats, have been selected to go forward to the next round of trials for the U-16 girls' team on November 20/21.

"We had over 130 players over the trial weekend, so it has been a tough job to make a squad selection. We decided that we would select an extended squad to attend, what is effectively, a second trial but with much smaller numbers thus giving the coaching team time to truly assess each players skill-set and attitude to the demands that will be placed upon them. We were pleased with the overall standard we saw, and we look forward to another difficult weekend of selection," coach Andy Gill said of the selection process.