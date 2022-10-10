Earn Perks and Samba Bella among the impressive first round heat winners of Tri-Distance A3 Sweepstake

There were big celebrations at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night as Martin 'Bracker' O'Regan celebrated his 70th birthday with a big surprise party from his family and friends. Seated in the centre is Martin with his wife Carmel surrounded by the family, friends and well wishers. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

A NUMBER of prominent Kerry footballers formed part of a good crowd at Tralee Track on Friday night, for the very good reason that Shane Enright heads up a syndicate which owns a well-fancied runner called Bolt You Sayin in the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri-Distance A3 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500), and, as it turned out, Bolt You Sayin safely qualified for the second round of the sweepstake behind the Ardfert-owned Earn Perks and he runs from trap 2 in the third of three second round heats this Friday.

It could well happen that Bolt You Sayin, which is trained by Jack Kennelly, will go on to outright victory in the event bearing in mind the way he closed to a length behind Earn Perks in 27.50 over the shorter distance of 500yds. The second round heats are over 525yds and the final will be over 550yds, which is going to eminently suit him is he continues qualifying.