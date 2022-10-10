Earn Perks and Samba Bella among the impressive first round heat winners of Tri-Distance A3 Sweepstake

Premium
A NUMBER of prominent Kerry footballers formed part of a good crowd at Tralee Track on Friday night, for the very good reason that Shane Enright heads up a syndicate which owns a well-fancied runner called Bolt You Sayin in the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri-Distance A3 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500), and, as it turned out, Bolt You Sayin safely qualified for the second round of the sweepstake behind the Ardfert-owned Earn Perks and he runs from trap 2 in the third of three second round heats this Friday.
It could well happen that Bolt You Sayin, which is trained by Jack Kennelly, will go on to outright victory in the event bearing in mind the way he closed to a length behind Earn Perks in 27.50 over the shorter distance of 500yds. The second round heats are over 525yds and the final will be over 550yds, which is going to eminently suit him is he continues qualifying.
Fair play, though, to Earn Perks for upstaging him last Friday night. There was a lot to like about the way this lady drove into the opening bend from trap 4 to claim the lead off it and it will be very interesting to see how she copes this Friday with the challenge of another first-round winner, Steeple Rd Bell, and some other good ones in the first of the second-round heats.
Fastest of the five first round winners last Friday was Samba Bella, owned by Dan Cahill, of Rathmore. Housed in trap 1 in heat 1, she did really well to lead off the opening bend from 6/4 favourite, Cashen Dynamo, and she kept the gallop going pretty powerfully to score by two lengths from Killeacle Isabel in 28.34, with the latter doing well to claim the runner-up spot by a length and a half from Cashen Dynamo.
Just four spots behind Samba Bella in the last of the five heats, on 27.38, was Donal G O’Mahony’s Millridge Tanic, which cruised home by six lengths, while there was also plenty to like about the way Dan Wren’s Steeple Rd Bell flew past the front-running Garrison Bejing turning for home in heat 2 and beat him by three lengths in 27.40.
The remaining first-round heat winner was Peter Regan’s Oak Green, which clocked 27.47 in very determinedly seeing off the c hallenge of those chasing her and it will be interesting to see how she fares against Millridge Tanic, in particular, in the second of the second-round heats.
The draw for those second-round heats is (trap order): Heat 1: Nail It Johnny, Steeple Rd Bell, Kool Kemzo, Ballywilliam Boy, Earn Perks, Coolavanny Bliss (W).
Heat 2: Garrison Bejing, Killeacle Isabel, Oak Green, Ventry Queen, Send It Gems (M), Millridge Tanic (W).
Heat 3: Samba Bella, Bold You Sayin, Gleneffy Paddy, Stormy Mick, Send It Dancer (M), Cashen Dynamo (W).
The hottest race on Friday night was the eighth for A1 class over 525yds and this was brilliantly won in 28.67 by the Abbeyfeale-owned Monabricka, while the other winners were At John Mikes, 29.10; Whitehouse Major, 18.07; Whiskey River, 29.00.