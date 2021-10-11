Dubliner McGrath wins White Sands Hotel Cup at Ballyheigue coursing meeting

The Ballyheigue & District Club hosted a terrific meeting in their new abode at Tiershanahan last weekend where the big winner of the weekend was, without question, David McGrath who carried The White Sands Hotel Cup, and the 2020/21 Oaks ticket back to his Dublin base in Gormanstown on Sunday evening.

At what is surely the most scenic of backdrops for any sporting venue in the country, the hare stock was in impeccable form by the husbandry team, and Club chair Jimmy Browne will be delighted with the efficient running of the three-day event.

Badminton Dasher (NewInn Wonder/ Quality And Dash), a Trial Stake winner at Carlow two seasons ago, was a most deserving winner of the main event, The White Sands Hotel Cup.

Having upset the book by accounting for long odds favourite Boglane Swift at the quarter-final stage, the winner secured passage through to the deciding course with a one-length victory against Mixed Up.

He continued his winning streak in devastating fashion in the final to score by four lengths against Mount Elm Bear in what was a one-sided contest throughout.

Badminton Chubby (NewInn Wonder/ Chubbys Havana) completed the double for McGrath with victory in the Oaks qualifier. The May whelp, whom he jointly owns with Laura O’Meara, caused a big stir when defeating long odds favourite Crafty Dynamo in the opening course of finals day.

She continued to defy the odds with semi-final success over Lone Runner to secure the red collar for the final against Emilys Angel. The winner again displayed her electric early pace in the decider and quickly drew clear of her rival to take the flag in comfortable fashion by two lengths.

Ballymac Smokey (Drive On Smokey/ Ballymac Adelpha) was a decisive winner of the All Age Bitch Stake in the colours of Shane Dowling. She set the standard from the opening round when defeating Gooleen Wonder and progressed through the Stake with the minimum of fuss.

She took on Anthony Hussey’s Seaside Betsy in the final who played second fiddle throughout the contest. The winner made the running over the opening yards and stayed on stoutly from halfway to record a 1 ½ length success. The striking fawn looks a decent performer and is sure to add to her points haul as the season progresses.

Former Ballyduff hurling greats Chris Houlihan and Tadgh O’Sullivan combined to produce Tell No One (Ballymac Best/ Mother Of Pearl) to victory in the Reserve Oaks Trial Stake. The January pup headed the market on 6/4 facing the quarter-finals and victories over Barrack Rachel and Areyoulistening secured the red collar for the deciding course against Fate Intervenes.

The winner was first to show in the final, but Fate Intervenes knuckled down to the task and was firmly in contention passing halfway. Ultimately, Tell No One was not to be outdone and found an extra gear late on to edge a length clear on the approach to the opening turn. The winner looks a capable sort and will have learned plenty from the outing. No doubt she will challenge hard for full Trial Stake honours on her next outing.

Both Derby Trial Stakes were hotly contested and produced impressive qualifiers. The 2020/21 ticket was won by the Dan Brassil-trained Go Home Ourthat (NewInn Wonder/ Barrack Roisin) who made his early pace count throughout the competition. The winner came through a stern test at the quarter-final stage as the Donal O’Connell owned Off To Chicago pushed his rival hard in the closing stages. However, Go Home Ourthat held on to progress by half a length.

Attention All was accounted for by two lengths in the penultimate round to set up an intriguing finale to the event against the Vincent Purtill owned Ballinveala Enzo. Again, Early pace proved decisive, as Go Home Ourthat quickly took control and was well in command passing halfway. Ballinveala tried hard to make an impression late on but the winner was relentless in his pursuit and stayed on gamely to take the opening score by 1 ½ lengths.

Kyle Finale (NewInn Wonder/ Blades Of Steel) needed to be his best in the final of the Derby Trial Stake for Patrickswell owner Marie Field. The April puppy faced Stick On in the deciding course of the event and whilst the Limerick runner was sent to slips a warm favourite, the result hung in the balance until the latter stages of the buckle. With little to choose between the pair approaching halfway, the winner showed his class to shake off the attentions of his rival to take the flag by half a length.

Finally, Beautiful Rhythm (Domain King/ Beautiful Angel) landed the spoils in the Working Members Stake for local owner Jer Slattery. Mystery Mozart provided the opposition in the final and while she battled hard throughout, the winner always held the edge and extended his advantage from halfway to secure victory by a length.