Dubliner McGrath wins White Sands Hotel Cup at Ballyheigue coursing meeting

Dan Brassil trained Go Home Ourthat wins Derby Trial Stakes

Brendan Reidy presenting the winner's trophy to owners Chris Houlihan and Tadgh O'Sullivan from Ballyduff after Tell No One won the Reserve Oaks Trial Stake at Ballyheigue. Photo by Moss Joe Browne.

James O'Connor

The Ballyheigue & District Club hosted a terrific meeting in their new abode at Tiershanahan last weekend where the big winner of the weekend was, without question, David McGrath who carried The White Sands Hotel Cup, and the 2020/21 Oaks ticket back to his Dublin base in Gormanstown on Sunday evening.

At what is surely the most scenic of backdrops for any sporting venue in the country, the hare stock was in impeccable form by the husbandry team, and Club chair Jimmy Browne will be delighted with the efficient running of the three-day event.

Badminton Dasher (NewInn Wonder/ Quality And Dash), a Trial Stake winner at Carlow two seasons ago, was a most deserving winner of the main event, The White Sands Hotel Cup.

