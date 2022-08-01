Kerry

Duagh’s Dennehy celebrates as Denville Paudie delivers him A2 525 crown

Denville Paudie doubles its career earnings in one fell swoop

Close

John Barry

In 26 races, Denville Paudie had won €3,105 for Duagh owner, Liam Dennehy, and in one fell swoop at Tralee Track last Friday night he added €3,000 to that amount. Brilliantly so.

He did it by winning the final of the magnificently-sponsored Nolan CVRT Test Centre A2 525 Sweepstake in a career best 28.53 (.20 fast), which reflected really well on his trainer, Michael Baker, who also sent out the Eric Prestage-owned Fahan Rebel to win over the 325yds trip in another very fast time of 17.50 (.10 fast).

Privacy