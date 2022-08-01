Duagh’s Dennehy celebrates as Denville Paudie delivers him A2 525 crown

In 26 races, Denville Paudie had won €3,105 for Duagh owner, Liam Dennehy, and in one fell swoop at Tralee Track last Friday night he added €3,000 to that amount. Brilliantly so.

He did it by winning the final of the magnificently-sponsored Nolan CVRT Test Centre A2 525 Sweepstake in a career best 28.53 (.20 fast), which reflected really well on his trainer, Michael Baker, who also sent out the Eric Prestage-owned Fahan Rebel to win over the 325yds trip in another very fast time of 17.50 (.10 fast).

Denville Paudie had missed the break at the semi-final stage of the Nolan sweepstake and finished three and a half lengths behind Classy Trend in an estimated 29.12, but it was a very different story this time.

Yes, the Pádraig Regan-trained Kilmoyley Lass did break best from trap 3, but Denville Paudie, which was second favourite at 9/4 (the 7/4 favourite was Church St Robbie), simply devoured the ground into the opening bend from trap 5 and led off it.

That proved to be game, set and match because Denville Paudie totally controlled matters to the line for victory by two and a half lengths over the Liam Dowling-trained Marriedinamonth, with half a length back to the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Dolphin.

Over the public address before the presentation, the track’s sales and operations manager, Declan Dowling, paid warm tribute to Tom Nolan and the Nolan family, of Castleisland, for their very generous sponsorship of the sweepstake.

We are talking about great doggy people here and it was more than appropriate that there was such an outstanding winner in Denville Paudie, which is an October ’19 whelping by Kinloch Brae out of Astra Harena.

It was, I suppose, a tip in itself that Michael Baker had earlier won over the sprint distance with Fahan Rebel. Housed in trap 3, this fellow flew home two lengths ahead of the Anthony Slattery-trained Sign On Mac for his third win in ten starts, with the time of 17.50 being particularly impressive.

Anthony Slattery, however, was not to be denied in the previous race over 570yds because his charge, Sign On Rocket, ran away with it in a hot 30.71. Exceptional early pace from trap 1 saw him establish clear control and he coasted home six and a half lengths ahead of Nocturnal Freya. Some 2/1 shot this fellow was.

Quite a good crowd was in attendance and plenty of interest focused on a qualifier for the Boylesports Irish Derby.

Sunshine Dream was sent off the 6/4 favourite for trainer, Brendan Maunsell, and owner, Bríd Maunsell, and he did the business in quite outstanding fashion from trap 3, powerfully leading the charge to the opening bend and winning by two and a half lengths from Donal G O’Mahony’s Millridge Bryce, which ran on well from well off the pace.

The time was a more than respectable 29.38 for the 550yds trip and it would be great to see Sunshine Dream doing well in the upcoming classic, which starts in Shelbourne Park on Friday, August 19.

The10/1 favourite for the Derby is Ballinabola Ed, which Pat Buckley trains for Brendan Murphy, of Foulksmills, County Wexford.

This fellow began his career in the juvenile classic at the Oakview venue last February and, would you believe, he finished 23 lengths behind Coolavanny Shado in the opening round before breaking the 525yds record three weeks later (28.03) on the night of the juvenile classic final. Some turn-around that.

Current form by him is more than good judging by a 525yds trial in 28.18 at Shelbourne Park a week and a half ago and, whatever about winning the Derby, Ballinabola Ed is going to command a lot of attention when the event starts on August 19.

An absentee in the Boylesports Derby qualifier at Tralee last Friday night, by the way, was Cheeky Lily and none other than his owner, Trevor O’Connell, of Abbeydorney, sent out Cheeky Dexter to win an earlier sprint race pretty decisively by four lengths in 17.70.

An A3 525 race carried the names of Mimi and Pat Redmond, who were celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in the track restaurant, and this was won in 29.01 by Blackwood Coco, owned by Tomás and Will Leen, of Kilmallock, while the other winners were: Anascaul Thomas, 18.13; Speedy Freya, 29.11; Headleys Sydney, 29.47; Callaway Doug, 29.04.

* The going was .10 fast for the three sprint races on the programme and .20 fast for all 525 races and the 550 and 570 races.