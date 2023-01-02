Dresden Dingo wins Kingdom Cup for trainer Johnny Kelliher and heads to Clonmel as a real contender for Champion Stakes

The Kingdom Cup meeting at Ballybeggan Park always ranks high in the Coursing calendar and this season’s renewal was once again well received. The hare stock ran superb and the coursing was of a very high quality. As a result the meeting produced deserving winners in all Stakes. The feature event was the €3,000 to the winner Kingdom Cup with victory to Dresden Dingo (NewInn Wonder/ Call Her Dresden) who was making a return to the scene of his Trial Stake success last term.

Owned by Johnny O’Keeffe and the executors of the late Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy, the success of Dresden Dingo completed a hat trick of wins so far this season having also tasted success at Kilflynn and Milltown Malbay. In addition, the victory sees the Lixnaw runner top the points table for the Champion Stakes and connections can now look forward to the All Age showpiece at the National Meeting in Clonmel.

Trained by Johnny Kelleher, the winner began his campaign with a one-length victory over Ballymac Devito, but it was on finals day that he really excelled. A foot perfect performance at the quarter final stage when defeating Therewithashout really set the stall for what was to come. He posted the fastest clock in each round on the last day of action and finished out the event with a dominant display in the final against Ballymac Floral to earn the flag by a length and a half.

The Derby Trial Stake was won by the impressive Central Invite (Needham Danger/ Central Sawdust). The Paudie Lyons trained January pup came into the event as a leading fancy having shown glimpses of his undoubted ability at both Nenagh and Abbeydorney. Whilst his path to success was certainly made simpler following the withdrawal in round 2 of the John Moynihan trained One Eleven, the winner set the standard for the remainder of the Stake and was a firm favourite going to slips for the deciding course against Good Drama. Owned by Brendan Duffy from Lifford, the winner put his early pace to the best of use to skip clear of his rival and ran out a convincing winner. His exploits throughout the Stake have earned an opening quote of 25/1 for Classic success.

Listry Lady (NewInn Wonder/ Puc Lady), owned by Mark and Kieran Kennedy from Listry, was a thoroughly deserving winner of the Oaks ticket. Trained by James Allen, the winner came into the event with some decent form behind her. The February puppy had just come up short on her previous outing at Glanworth, but she showed no ill effects of that campaign as she sparkled on the Ballybeggan stretch.

Showing good early dash in all her runs, she lowered the colours of long odds favourite Silent Rachel in the penultimate round. However, it was in the final that she was seen at her very best when her credentials were firmly tested by a game Thatsthestorynow. In a buckle that ebbed and flowed throughout, Listry Lady showed a tremendous desire for victory in the final yards to come away with a one-length success. The winner enters the Classic market at 25/1.

The Baily Cup was a 32-runner event and was hotly contested throughout. The final pairing saw Fire Height Gem (Droopys Jet/ Fire Height Brid) take on Ballymac Neil. The latter got plenty to do following his victory over Callaway Lough in the penultimate round and had no answer to his rival in the final the Brendan Maunsell owned and trained bitch ran a superb course to run out a convincing five-length victor.

Patrick Higgins claimed the local bragging rights when My Gold (Droopys Sydney/ Dresden Gold) proved best in the Tommy and Jack Sheehy Stake. The winner had the measure of Gallows Wonder throughout the final and ran out a comprehensive three-length winner.

The Friends of Johnny Carroll Inter Club Stake was won by Boston Rocket (Mafi Magic/ Laughing Candle), the property of Michael A. Casey from Ballyheigue. The winner marginally led Ever So Daisy through the opening phase of the final, but extended well from halfway to score by two lengths.

Finally, Man Is King (Watchman/ Heartofalady) was an eye-catching winner of the Dr. Chute Memorial Stakes for Eamon Horgan from Abbeydorney. The winner made the running from the off in the deciding course against Unfortunately and took the flag with three and a half lengths in hand.