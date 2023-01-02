Kerry

Dresden Dingo wins Kingdom Cup for trainer Johnny Kelliher and heads to Clonmel as a real contender for Champion Stakes

Owned by Johnny O’Keeffe and the executors of the late Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy, Dresden Dingo was a dominant winner against Ballymac Floral in the final to claim the €3,000 prize money

Declan Connolly (third from right) presenting the trophy to joint-owner Johnny O'Keeffe from Lixnaw after Dresden Dingo won the Kingdom Cup, the feature event at of the Kingdom Coursing meeting at Ballybeggan Park, Tralee. Chairman Thomas Ward is presenting a trophy to Tom 'Bawn' McCarthy, brother of the late Pat, who was also joint-owner. Ena Galvin is presenting a cup to nominator Mick O'Neill, while holding the winner are Julianne O'Keeffe and Darragh Sheehan. Also included is trainer Johnny Kelliher along with connections. Photo by Moss Joe Browne
Brendan Nolan presenting the cup to Mark Kennedy from Listry after Listry Lady won the Oaks trial stake at Ballybeggan Park. Holding the winner is Jack Kennedy while also included is trainer Jim Bob Allen from Ballyduff along with friends and family members. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Declan Connolly (third from right) presenting the trophy to joint-owner Johnny O'Keeffe from Lixnaw after Dresden Dingo won the Kingdom Cup, the feature event at of the Kingdom Coursing meeting at Ballybeggan Park, Tralee. Chairman Thomas Ward is presenting a trophy to Tom 'Bawn' McCarthy, brother of the late Pat, who was also joint-owner. Ena Galvin is presenting a cup to nominator Mick O'Neill, while holding the winner are Julianne O'Keeffe and Darragh Sheehan. Also included is trainer Johnny Kelliher along with connections. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Brendan Nolan presenting the cup to Mark Kennedy from Listry after Listry Lady won the Oaks trial stake at Ballybeggan Park. Holding the winner is Jack Kennedy while also included is trainer Jim Bob Allen from Ballyduff along with friends and family members. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

James O'Connor

The Kingdom Cup meeting at Ballybeggan Park always ranks high in the Coursing calendar and this season’s renewal was once again well received. The hare stock ran superb and the coursing was of a very high quality. As a result the meeting produced deserving winners in all Stakes. The feature event was the €3,000 to the winner Kingdom Cup with victory to Dresden Dingo (NewInn Wonder/ Call Her Dresden) who was making a return to the scene of his Trial Stake success last term.

Owned by Johnny O’Keeffe and the executors of the late Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy, the success of Dresden Dingo completed a hat trick of wins so far this season having also tasted success at Kilflynn and Milltown Malbay. In addition, the victory sees the Lixnaw runner top the points table for the Champion Stakes and connections can now look forward to the All Age showpiece at the National Meeting in Clonmel.

