Dowling’s Ballymac Fairone and Ballymac Belvult out of the English Derby running after quarter-final elimination

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Fairone and Ballymac Belvult were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the English Derby at Towcester on Saturday night

LIAM Dowling’s Ballymac Fairone and Ballymac Belvult were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the English Derby at Towcester on Saturday night, as were Tralee Track’s two record-breakers this year, Ballinbola Ed, which was 7/4 favourite to win out, and Bobsleigh Dream.

Nevertheless, Dowling does have Ballymac Art running for him in the final of the Sporting Press Oaks (winner, €25,000) at Shelbourne Park this Saturday night.

Dowling had stronger fancies than Ballymac Art, namely Ballymac Whispa and Ballymac Miranda, eliminated in the first semi-final, but Ballymac Art survived in the second semi-final by finishing third to Droopys Nextone (28.18). The best of luck to her in the final.

************

THERE might have been A1 and A2 525 races on the programme, but it was an A3 winner that provided the fastest time at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting. That was Get The Facts, which clocked a very impressive 28.67 (.20 fast) for joint owners, Niall and Joshua Diggins, of Ballyduff. Housed in trap 2 and the 6/4 favourite, Get The Facts did really well to lead off the opening bend from the Pat McMahon-trained 7/4 second favourite, Send It Joan, and he went on to master her by three and a half lengths.

Other winners and their estimated times: Treaty Pearl, 28.94; Adraville Impact, 28.96; Striplion, 28.97; Pennylane Genie, 29.08; Steeple Rd Theo, 29.32; Smearla Master, 29.42; Bonnie Rover, 29.41; Clounbrane Ole, 29.29; Corrib Blossom, 29.18.

************

THERE isn’t much meas on a single euro today, but enough of them can mean something decent and, thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland, five thousand of them, raised through general admission, restaurant bookings, trial fees and race entries over just seven days, has meant a total of €5,000 going to the Red Cross Ireland Ukraine Appeal.

That €5,000 was handed over to Frank Phelan, of the Irish Red Cross, by Dearbhla O’Brien, CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland, and reflects well on all concerned.

************

MOST sponsorship at Tralee Track comes from local sources, so it is quite something that an A3 525 sweepstake starting on Friday, June 24, is being sponsored by Greene Meats of Ballinasloe. A nice one that for the Oakview venue.