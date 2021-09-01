Dowling’s Ballymac Ariel is new favourite to win Irish Derby

LIAM Dowling’s Ballymac Ariel has become the 11/4 favourite with the sponsors to win the Boylesports Irish Derby after clocking a quite phenomenal 29.07 for the 550yds trip in round 3 of the classic on Saturday night.

In by far the hottest heat of the third round, Ballymac Ariel beat the long-odds favourite and SIS Race Of Champions winner, Explosive Boy, by a very decisive four lengths and this brilliant daughter of Ballymac Bolger and Ballymac Cameo runs from trap 5 in the first quarter-final this Saturday night, with Explosive Boy re-opposing from trap 2.

Liam Dowling won another third-round heat with Ballymac Wild, which scored by no less than nine lengths in 29.47, and he also qualified Ballymac Fairone in second place behind Skywalker Cilla. These two are drawn together in the third quarter-final, with Ballymac Fairone (long-odds, 16/1) in trap 2 and Ballymac Wild (long-odds, 12/1) in trap 4.

Another of Dowling’s Derby challengers, Ballymac Art, suffered injury in another of the first-round heats and, hopefully, the three he has running for him this Saturday night will trap well and enjoy trouble-free runs. The man made one hell of a bid to win the 2021 English Derby and he is doing exactly the same here. Let’s just hope the challenge remains buoyant after Saturday night.

ABBEY Paris possesses quite a finishing thrust and he proved it once again at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue when pulling back the front-running Tokenfire Blaze and beating him by two lengths in a fastest of the night 28.67. It was his sixth victory from 18 starts and he was bringing his career earnings to €2,200 for Abbeydorney owner, Anthony O’Connell.

Once again, Millstreet owner, Donal G O’Mahony, featured prominently and he brilliantly topped the 600 winner mark by recording a double with Millridge Tip (29.12) and Millridge Connor (28.83), while the other winners were: Bonnie Bingo, 29.43; Blakes Boher, 29.33; Ramona Recruit, 29.13; Shronedraugh Joe, 29.02; Lollypop Kemzo, 29.06; Devon Xpress, 29.04; Ballyelan Josie, 29.07.

FAIR play to JP McManus. This man is an amazing friend to sport in Limerick, taking special pride in the Limerick hurlers, and great news for the doggy game on Shannonside is that JP and his wife, Noreen, have again committed to sponsoring the Kirby sweepstake at Limerick Track.

Is there a more valuable or more all-embracing juvenile event anywhere else in the doggy world? I very much doubt it.