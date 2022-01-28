Dowling says refocusing will be difficult as Warriors resume Super League action away to DBS Éanna

Fergal O'Sullivan of Garvey's Tralee Warriors in action against Alex Dolenko of DBS Eanna in the recent National Cup semi-final. The team play each other this weekend in the Super League in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League

Garvey's Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling admits "refocussing will be difficult" after last weekend's InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup success. The Cup champions return to InsureMyVan.ie Super League action on Saturday when they are hosted by DBS Éanna – at 7pm in Coláiste Éanna, Dublin – whom they last faced in the semi-finals of the Pat Duffy Cup in Cork. Still on a high from his National Cup victory, Dowling is only now feeling the effect of his momentous victory.

"[It’s] starting to sink in now the last two days, six years of work and dreams all rolled into one night. It will probably be some time before the magnitude of what we have accomplished in such a short time will properly sink in, but it’s been a great few days for the town of Tralee," said an elated Dowling.

With the Cup secured, attention turns to the InsureMyVan.ie Super League. "Refocusing will be difficult, we gave the players Tuesday night off to spend with family and friends, and back to practice Thursday night, so hoping the break will bring some of the hunger back for the guys."

Dowling continued: "Playing Éanna away, top of the North Conference, no better way to get refocused. The Cup is over for everyone now and we are all once again competing for one trophy, so I expect the next eight weeks to be as tough and as competitive as ever. We will find out fast if our guys are still hungry for silverware."

Éanna will be looking for a pop at the new Cup champions, and head coach Darren McGovern is under no illusions about the challenge they face. "Tralee will be another test for us. Very different circumstances now to our semi-final, where Tralee executed better than us down the stretch of the game and went on to be deserved Cup winners. We had a fantastic team display versus Killorglin last Sunday, so I'm very hopeful we can carry that form through to this game. With many many top quality players on display from both sides I'm sure it'll be a great match up in Coláiste Éanna on Saturday night."

Meanwhile, on Saturday Team 360 Financial Killorglin go up against visitors Killester. After a streak of four losses, Team 360 Financial Killorglin are looking to buck the trend when they host Killester, but head coach Declan Wall knows it will be a challenge against an in-form Killester.

"Preparing this week for another big challenge against Killester at home. They have picked up some big wins recently, so we will need to play well to try and get the result we need,” Wall said.

"I think this game is vital for us to win if we want to keep within touching distance of what our aim was this season - to get into the play-off spots. We will need to be better defensively than what we have been in the last few weeks, so that will be our focus at practice. No game in this league is easy, so guys need to be ready to fight every single weekend and be at your best to get your final goals."

Killester head coach Brian O'Malley also spoke on the job ahead of his team; "It's another tough road game, we haven't really done enough to win our road games and the trip to Kerry is always hard. We will have our work cut out dealing with their firepower. We've worked a lot of aspects of last week's performance that were particularly disappointing so hopefully we some growth from our team on those things."

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League

Team Garvey's St. Mary's will face DCU Mercy on Saturday also, as DCU Mercy come off the back of their silver medal placement last weekend in the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O'Connor Cup. The game tips-off at 18.30 in Castleisland CC. It's a quick turnaround for DCU Mercy, and head coach Mark Ingle is aware of the need to get back up to speed in the Super League. "We will have to bounce back quickly from the Cup final and give a big push now for league results starting with this Saturday against Garvey's. We had a tough game against them last time in Kerry and we are expecting the same this time" said Ingle.

It's excitement for Team Garvey's St. Mary's however, as they return to their home court for the first time this year. "We can't wait to get back playing on our home court for our first home game of 2022. We are hoping for a big turnout thanks to the easing of some restrictions. DCU are coming off a tough loss last weekend in the Cup final so I'm sure they will be really focused on getting back to winning ways. It should be a great game and we are really looking forward to it" said head coach Liam Culloty.

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

Two games take place in Killarney on Saturday in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1; Scotts Lakers Killarney host Fr. Mathews at 19.30, while Killarney Cougars welcome Limerick Sport Eagles to Presentation Gym Killarney at the same time.

Fixtures

Saturday, February 29

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League

Team Garvey's St. Mary's v DCU Mercy - 18.30, Castleisland CC

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League

DBS Éanna v Garvey's Tralee Warriors - 19.00, Coláiste Éanna

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v Killester - 19.15, Killorglin Sports Complex

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League Division 1

Scotts Lakers Killarney v Fr. Mathews - 19.30 (venue tbc)

Killarney Cougars v Limerick Sport Eagles - 19.30, Presentation Gym Killarney