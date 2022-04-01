Dowling says both teams will be under pressure as Tralee Warriors look to to secure League and Cup double

Coach John Dowling is looking to lead the Garvey's Tralee Warriors to a League and Cup double when they take on Neptune in the Super League final on Saturday evening in the National Basketball Arena

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling says his side knows how big their task is if they are to overcome C&S Neptune in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League final and clinch the League / Cup double.

Saturday evening’s game is a repeat of January’s Pat Duffy National Cup final, which the Tralee club won 88-75. The sides have met twice in the South Conference of the Super League too, with one win apiece, the Warriors 88-78 victors in October, while C&S Neptune won their home game 91-81 on March 12.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors come into the game off the back of an impressive 75-57 road win over North Conference winners DBS Éanna in the semi-finals, while C&S Neptune downed runaway South Conference champions Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, 92-75.

Dowling knows there is little to nothing to separate themselves and Neptune, and feels the Cup champions and the runners-up will both carry a certain weight of pressure in the game.

“For ourselves and Neptune it’s special to be the last two teams standing in a year where the Super League was as tight and as competitive as ever. Neptune are coming into this game on the back of two massive road wins, in halls we failed to be successful, and again are playing brilliant basketball at the right time, so we know how big our task is,” Dowling said.

"Neptune have had massive road wins in Killester and Ballincollig, and they are built for that. They’ve gone in as underdogs in both those games so they’re coming in on a massive vein of form for the weekend. I expect (the game) to be what it was the last time. I think the last time (Cup final) the score might have flattered us a little bit. They did miss some opportunities that they would normally put away, so it is going to be a huge battle.

"Obviously there is pressure on both sides. There is pressure on us because we have won the Cup and doing the double is unique, and there is pressure on them too because they have put a lot into the season. They’ll have been in two finals and to come away with two losses from two finals won’t bode well by anyone in Neptune. So there’s different types of pressure on both sides and I expect it’s going to be a huge game and I think it will go down to the wire this time.

“However our guys have shown when we are locked in, hungry, communicating and moving the ball, we are as difficult to handle on both ends of the floor. We are looking forward to seeing our Warriors nation in Tallaght this weekend, for what will be a pulsating game of basketball."

And what would a League and Cup double, if achieved, mean for Dowling, the Warriors and the club?

“We have been competitive now for five seasons and we have challenged for a trophy every one of those seasons so I suppose we are just in a very rich vein where we never thought we would be. And it can’t continue forever, we know that, but we have an opportunity to do something that no Kerry team has done. But we are focused on one game, against Neptune, and if we manage to do the business in a very difficult situation then after that we can sit back and realise what a massive achievement it has been. But until the final buzzer goes and then see if the score is in our favour we really try not to focus on that, even though it’s hard.”

C&S Neptune player/coach Colin O’Reilly feels his side are in good shape ahead of the final, having also won at Killester en-route, as well as inflicting Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s first home defeat of the season.

“We arrive at the final in a good place mentally and physically, after two tough wins on the road. Beating a number two and one seed in their place is as tough as it gets and shows the commitment the players have towards each other. It’s the last game of the season, so both teams can leave it all on the floor physically and emotionally, in what should be a high standard of game.”