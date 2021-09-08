Dowling qualifies two for Irish Derby semi-finals

LIAM Dowling’s Ballymac Ariel continued her brilliant unbeaten run in the Boylesports Irish Derby by again seeing off the challenge of SIS Race Of Champions winner, Explosive Boy, in the opening quarter-final at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

It was tight enough between the two at the line, with Ballymac Ariel prevailing by half a length in 29.37 for the 550yds trip, and the draw has thrown them together again in a second semi-final this Saturday night which sees three of the four quarter-final winners in opposition, the other two being Susie Sapphire (29.48) and Jackslittlething (29.23).

You just couldn’t find a hotter race than this in greyhound racing, with the field completed by another Liam Dowling runner, Ballymac Fairone, and Priceless Jet.

The best of luck to Dowling with his two semi-finalists and we all look forward to seeing the live action on the outside monitor at the Oakview venue. Please, please let’s have no race at the Oakview venue clashing directly with the Derby action, as happened for one of the quarter-finals last Saturday.

Explosive Boy, by the way, is 5/2 favourite with the sponsors to win out, with Ballymac Ariel at 7/2, along with Jackslittlething. Ballymac Fairone is 25/1 after finishing third behind Susie Sapphire last Saturday night (Ballymac Wild was unplaced in this quarter-final).

MACROOM trainer, Liam O’Callaghan, who won many important sweepstakes at Tralee Track back the years, supplied the fastest winner at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting in Rushmoor Rambo, which ran powerfully into the third bend to take control and score by two lengths from a reserve, Cashen Maffeo, in 28.84 (29.04 on going rated .20 slow).

The next fastest time was the 28.89 recorded by Seamus Cooper’s flying starter, Tokenfire Blaze, while the other winners were: Astra Zelda, 29.21; Loughnanes Nidge, 29.27; Lollypop Kemzo, 29.07; Glamorous Vic, 28.91; Fermoyle Blake, 29.20; Bounard Han, 29.24; Millridge Karma, 29.23; Steeple Rd Theo, 29.00.

GALWAY’S Brian Divilly failed in his bid to regain the presidency of the Irish Coursing Club, losing out to John Egan, of Templetuohy CC, by 64 votes to 58, while Damien Matthews, of Ballymena CC, is the new honorary treasurer, having won 80 votes against 42 for Tom Beckett, of Freshford CC.

THE Irish Cambeidgeshire, over 750yds, is at the semi-final stage at Limerick and none other than Liam Dowling is right in there with syndicate dog, Great Name That, which won his semi-final last Saturday night in 41.67 at odds of 4/6.