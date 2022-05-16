Dowling named Super League Coach of the Year while Calixte is Player of the Year

Basketball Ireland Super League Player of the Year winner Aaron Calixte with Garvey's Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling who was named the Super League Coach of the Year at the annual awards ceremony at the weekend

National Cup and Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have been recognised at the Basketball Ireland 2021/22 Annual Awards and Hall of Fame ceremony with two awards, with John Dowling named the InsureMyVan.ie Super League Coach of the Year, while the InsureMyVan.ie Super League Player of the Year award has gone to Aaron Calixte.

There were also awards for three Kerry schools – Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore, Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, St. Michael’s College, Listowel – in recognition of their success in the post-primary schools cup finals this year.

Thomas Kennedy, Mercy Mounthawk, was named the Male under-16 Schools Player of the Year.

Jim Hughes, SPSL Rathmore, was named the Boys School Coach of the Year, while Cordal native Tommy O’Mahony, who coaches the Waterford Wildcats in the Women’s Super League, was named the Girls School Coach of the Year for his work with Mercy Waterford.

Former Killarney Lakers men’s coach Mark Scannell was named Women’s Super League Coach of the Year.

Caroline Forde was one of four people inducted into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame along with Tom Wilkinson, Michelle Aspell and Noel Keating

Cork native Forde is a former Lee Strand Tralee player who represented Ireland over 100 times, and is a multiple Super League and National Cup winner with Lee Strand Tralee, Blarney and Waterford Wildcats, including MVP performances in the 1987 and 1993 National Cup finals, while playing for Blarney and Tralee respectively.

It was also a successful day for Limerick Celtics at the awards ceremony at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on Saturday. The Limerick club won the Area Board Club of the Year award, Jordan Hehir was named Women’s Underage Coach of the Year; Tiarnan O’Donnell claimed the Irish Wheelchair Basketball Men's Player of the Year, and Jodie Waite was selected as Irish Wheelchair Basketball Women's Player of the Year, as well as with Aspell’s Hall of Fame induction.

Basketball Ireland 2021/22 Annual Awards

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Player of the Year: Aaron Calixte (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Coach of the Year: John Dowling (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Boys A School of the Year: Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore

Girls B School of the Year: Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí

Boys C School of the Year: St. Michael’s College, Listowel

Male U16 Schools Player of the Year: Thomas Kennedy, Mercy Mounthawk

Boys School Coach of the Year: Jim Hughes, SPSL Rathmore

Girls School Coach of the Year: Tommy O’Mahony, Mercy Waterford