Dowling and Murphy semi-final runners now second and third favourites to win Irish Greyhound Derby

THE chances of a Kerry victory in the Boylesports Derby at Shelbourne Park have shortened in a big way after last Saturday’s quarter-finals, with Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn now second favourite at 5/1 and Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am the third favourite at 7/1. The 7/4 favourite is the Tipperary-owned Coolavanny Hoffa.

Both Ballymac Finn and Callaway Pro Am were brilliant in winning their quarter-finals in 29.59 and 29.41, respectively, and Ballymac Finn has a very favourable trap 1 draw in the second semi-final this Saturday night, with Callaway Pro Am (trap 4) drawn against Callaway Hoffa (trap 6) in the first semi-final.

Kerry is also very much involved in the Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate and, indeed, Liam Dowling had a 1-2 in the third quarter-final with Ballymac Joey and Ballymac Ben, with the tote trio here paying a quite remarkable €567.

Bobsleigh Dream, Ballymac Drama and Sunshine Dream will also contest the Plate semi-finals and, between the lot of them, the Kerry involvement this Saturday night is massive. Fingers crossed, as they say.

*************

THE 29.00 second barrier was broken by four winners at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting, the fastest of them being Scart Jim in the opening A1 525. At the handsome odds of 13/2, Scart Jim clocked 28.71in beating Russmur Fantasy by a length and this five-year-old was bringing his career winnings to a handsome €8,865 for Brendan O’Mahony, of Scartaglen.

Baby Browne scored another impressive win in 28.73 (A2 class) for Listowel joint owners, Michael Shine and Julie Moloney, while the other winners inside 29.00 seconds were Patrick O’Connor’s Saleen Poppy (28.86) and Francis Flavin’s Cinco De Mayo 28.86), both runaway winners in A4 and A5 races, respectively.

Other winners were Canon John, 29.13; Creveen Lady, 29.06; Roadstone Barney, 29.10; Teevee Bear, 29.42; Bville Sky, 29.19; Bruny Island, 29.25.

*************

THE tote dividends at the Oakview venue can be quite remarkable, as was the case last Friday night. The very first race saw 2/1 winner, Coldwater Champ, pay €17.60 to a €1 win bet and €14.50 to a €1 place bet and two races later another 2/1 winner, Starson Rebel, paid €15.70 and €5.40 to similar investments. It didn’t end there and, indeed, Bville Sky, which was second in a heat of the Steve Kennedy Memorial Sweepstake, paid €18.20 to a €1 place bet.

Must have been a lot of losing dockets, though!