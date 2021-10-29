Dowling and Culloty hoping for home court advantage in National Cup games

On Sunday Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in the first round of the Pat Duffy National Cup, as two form sides do battle, and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling is hoping that home advantage will prove telling.

“The guys have had a good week of practice and can’t wait for Sunday in the complex in front of a packed crowd. Ballincollig have shown they are one of the top teams in the league this year with their start and have won three National Cups as a club already with the O’Sullivan brothers themselves winning several with Demons down the years. So it’s huge task for our guys, but we’re at home in front of the best fans in Ireland, so we’re hoping to give ourselves a chance to win the game going down the stretch.”

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig won the President’s National Cup in 2020, when in Division One. Now promoted to the Super League, their head coach Kieran O’Sullivan is fully aware of the task at hand against his former side.

“These are the games the players train for, going back to my old team, playing one of the favourites for the league, a packed complex, this will be a massive test for us. They have a dedicated coach, huge experience and fine professionals in their ranks, so they are balanced team. We have a fine record in previous National Cups and hopefully we can continue our good start to the season.”

Three other Kerry teams are in Cup action this weekend. In the President’s National Cup Killarney Cougars host Limerick Celtics in The Pres, Killarney on Saturday at 7.30pm, while the following afternoon Scotts Lakers Killarney take on Portlaoise Panthers in Castleisland Community Centre at 3.30pm in their rescheduled preliminary round match. The original fixture was postponed due to a Covid outbreak.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s host DCU Mercy.

The Castleisland side lost to the Dublin team 72-43 when they met in last Saturday MissQuote.ie Super League fixture, but St Marys coach Liam Culloty is hoping lessons have been learned and that home advantage can been telling this time round.

"We are obviously delighted to be at home in the first round, but we know we have a tough task ahead of us. DCU are one of the strongest teams in the competition and we know from last weekend’s league game against them how tough they are. We will give it our all and hopefully get a great crowd to push us on."

SATURDAY

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O'Connor National Cup Round 1

Team Garvey’s St Mary's v DCU Mercy in Castleisland at 6.30pm

InsureMyHouse.ie President’s National Cup Round 1

Killarney Cougars v Limerick Celtics in The Pres, Killarney at 7.30pm

SUNDAY

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup Round 1

Garveys Tralee Warriors v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in Tralee Sports Complex at 2pm

InsureMyHouse.ie President’s National Cup Preliminary Round

Scotts Lakers Killarney v Portlaoise Panthers in Castleisland Community Centre at 3.30pm