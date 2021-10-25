Double defeat leaves St Marys in tough spot ahead of DCU’s visit for Cup game

Team Garvey's Le'Jzae Davidson shoots for three despite best efforts of Trinity Meteors Rebecca O'Keefe in the Missquote.ie Women's Super League on Monday.

Women’s Super League

Two defeats over the weekend leaves Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s lying eighth in the Super League table of ten teams, with work to be done by the Castleisland team ahead of the visit of DCU Mercy for a Paudie O’Connor Cup fixture, with the Dublin side already having beaten St Marys on Sunday.

The Castleisland women slipped to a 72-43 loss away to the current Super League champions in the DCU Arena.

St. Mary’s got off to a poor start and were no match for their opponents netting just four points to DCU’s 21 in the first quarter.

The Castleisland side stepped up their performance in the second period, and some great scores from Meabh Barry, Lorraine Scanlon and two big threes from Rachel Ryan saw them take the quarter by a point to leave the score at the half time 36-20 in favour of the hosts.

DCU took control again in the third quarter; they were tough inside and dominated the boards, outscoring Team Garvey’s by 16 points for the quarter.

Team Garvey’s trailed by 32 points going into the final quarter, and although the sides were more evenly matched in the final quarter it was much too late for the St. Mary’s side.

After the game, coach Liam Culloty acknowledged that his side will have to improve ahead of meeting DCU again in Saturday's Paudie O’Connor Cup in Castleisland at 6.30pm.

Alas, preparation for that Cup game didn’t go as planned on Monday afternoon as Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s suffered their second defeat in 24 hours, going down 69-73 to Trinity Meteors in Castleisland.

Team Garvey’s had a good performance throughout the game but it was not enough to see them take the win, and leaves them with just one win from their first four League games.

The Castleisland side were by far the better of the teams in the first quarter. Trinity Meteors had an opportunity from the tip but a steal by the home side saw Le’Jzae Davidson open the scoring. Team Garvey’s hit 23 points in the opening quarter while holding their opponents to 11.

Meteors took the second quarter 24-15 with massive performances from Rebecca O’Keefe and Dayna Finn. The sides were separated by just three points at half time, Team Garvey’s leading 38-35.

Rheanne O’Shea and Le’Jzae Davidson pushed the home side further ahead early in the third but as the quarter progressed Team Garvey’s failed to hit the target allowing Trinity Meteors pick up most of the rebounds and to convert.

With just under four minutes to play in the quarter Meteors took the lead for the first time, and the visitors increased their lead to nine points leaving the score 49-58 in favour of Trinity Meteors at the end of the quarter.

Team Garvey’s had some turnovers in the final quarter which allowed the visitors to increase their lead to 12 with 3.49 left to play but from here on Team Garvey’s fought for the victory. A steal saw Davidson hit a big three and late scores from Lorraine Scanlon and Meabh Barry along with one final three from Davidson left just three points between the sides as the clock ran down.

However Dayna Finn went to the line in the dying seconds and increased the lead by yet another point leaving no time for Team Garvey’s to make up ground.