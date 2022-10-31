Kerry

Donal G O’Mahony’s Millridge Timmy gets vote to win A4 500 Sweepstake final with trap 1 draw

Millridge Timmy’s biggest challenge will come from the fastest semi-final winner, the Dan Wren owned Steeple Rd Milan

Close

John Barry

There might have been only eight races on the programme and the attendance might have been on the smallish side, but there was plenty to enjoy at Friday’s meeting at the Oakview venue and, for three individuals (or maybe syndicates), it proved to be a most profitable night as they picked the winners of six races, from the third to the eighth, and won the Tote Pick Six prize of €5,000.

Two of the six races in question were semi-finals of the McSweeney Bros Tarmacadam A4 500 Sweepstake (winner, €1,000) and both were won by favourites, with the fastest of them, on 27.63, being Steeple Rd Milan, owned by well-known Tarbert doggy man, Dan Wren.

