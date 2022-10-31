Donal G O’Mahony’s Millridge Timmy gets vote to win A4 500 Sweepstake final with trap 1 draw

There might have been only eight races on the programme and the attendance might have been on the smallish side, but there was plenty to enjoy at Friday’s meeting at the Oakview venue and, for three individuals (or maybe syndicates), it proved to be a most profitable night as they picked the winners of six races, from the third to the eighth, and won the Tote Pick Six prize of €5,000.

Two of the six races in question were semi-finals of the McSweeney Bros Tarmacadam A4 500 Sweepstake (winner, €1,000) and both were won by favourites, with the fastest of them, on 27.63, being Steeple Rd Milan, owned by well-known Tarbert doggy man, Dan Wren.

Steeple Rd Milan had been very unlucky in running in the opening round when second to Millridge Timmy and it was no surprise that she headed up the betting market for the second semi-final at 4/5. Housed in trap 2, she ran the opening bend really well to be second off it to the fast-starting Satellite Black, which was a 6/1 outsider, but there were no guarantees of anything when she trailed Satellite Black by two and a half lengths rounding the third bend. However, she had finished with a real wet sail in the opening round from well off the pace and, with Satellite Black running rather wide coming home, she swept to the front and beat her by two lengths, with a further three lengths back to 6/4 second favourite, Millridge Cora.

It was a 1-2-3 for bitches and two more of them qualified in the first semi-final behind another greyhound carrying the Millridge Prefix, the aforementioned Millridge Timmy. This fellow had been very impressive for Millstreet’s Donal G O’Mahony in the opening round and there were those who actually thought that he was the bet of the night at 5/4 (from evens).

He didn’t break in front this time, from the very same box (trap 2), but, when it mattered in the latter stages of the race, he took command and raced home two and a half lengths ahead of Wild Cailín Dubh in 27.92, with a length back to Lissycasey Mini.

His winning time was actually 40 spots slower than the estimated time of 27.52 which he had clocked in winning his opening round heat and, more importantly, he was 29 spots behind the time of Steeple Rd Milan last Friday, but he has been lucky enough to get a trap 1 draw in the final and, known what he and the man behind him are capable of accomplishing, he is given the vote to win that final.

The draw, overseen by racing manager, Kieran Casey, resulted as follows (trap order): Millridge Timmy, Satellite Black, Steeple Rd Milan, Millridge Cora (M), Wild Cailín Dubh, (M), Lissycasey Mini (W).

The supporting card on Friday night saw that highly-rated Lohercannon (Tralee) trainer, John Kelliher, score a sprint double with Great Cause (6/4) and Spurge (also 6/4). Great Cause was making her competitive bow, as were all of the opposition, and she dominated from trap 4 to the extent that she had five and a half lengths to spare at the line from a reserve, Shronedraugh Pat, in 18.00.

In completing Kelliher’s double from trap 1, Spurge also won by five and a half lengths, which was remarkable enough in its own right, and he did so in a particularly impressive time of 17.59, with Abbey Millie the one chasing him home.

Altogether, it was a pretty good night for fancied greyhounds and it all started with victory in a novice 525 for 1/2 shot, Evening Shadow, owned by Con Guiney, of Meelin. All greyhounds owned by Guiney command attention, quite simply because of the man’s great reputation, and Evening Shadow showed a lot of promise in beating his main market rival, Lone Best, by four and a half lengths in 28.94.

Donal G O’Mahony initiated a double by winning the third race, an A5 525, with 4/5 favourite, Millridge Cali, while the other winners were Zari Alice (29.11) and Kool Kemzo (29.25), the latter being the last of the €5,000 Tote Pick Six winners.