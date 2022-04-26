Disco Pants leads the field on a merry dance for owners John Breen and Conor Healy

Whilst the eyes of the greyhound were firmly fixed on the Con & Annie Kirby final at Limerick on Friday night, a nine-race card at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium produced some notable winners, but the stand-out performer was, without doubt, the John Breen and Conor Healy owned Disco Pants (Kinloch Brae/ Bling Bling Lola) who took the final race of the night (A1) in 28.19 (+.20 fast).

The Castleisland owned runner was making his first appearance since bowing out at the quarter-final of the Limerick showpiece and made a blistering start from trap 3 (3.03 split) to lead Millridge Dolly by three lengths at the opening bends. The latter tried hard to keep tabs on the leader but fell further behind down the back straight as Disco Pants set a relentless gallop. Millridge Dolly did reduce the deficit somewhat through the closing bends but never looked like getting on terms. The winning margin was three lengths and on current form Disco Pants looks a credible challenger for majors over the standard trip through the summer months.

Earlier in the card, Dan Wren’s lightly raced sprinter Steeple Rd Lenny returned to winning ways when posting 17.51 (+.10 fast) against S1 company. Keenly priced at 2/1, the Tarbert runner was smartly away from trap 2 and was matched only for early pace by Send It Brandy on his immediate inside. Both kept to their lanes on the run to the bend but it was Steeple Rd Lenny who edged in front and raced clear of his rival through the opening curves. Send It Brandy fell further behind as Loher Lee gathered momentum forcing Pat McMahon’s runner to check. Loher Lee would stay on to take second place but was three lengths shy of the winner passing the post.

The John Kelliher trained Clonkil Blaze broke his maiden at the third attempt with an emphatic victory in race 5 which was an A5 contest over the standard trip. Having been well supported on his two previous outings, his backers once again kept faith and sent the winner to traps the clear 4/5 favourite.

The July ’20 whelp showed his rivals a clean pair of heels over the opening yards and was already well in command through the opening bends with only Dakerryboyo emerging as a credible challenger. Clonkil Blaze really turned the screw down the back straight as he scorched clear and continued a decent gallop all the way to the line to score by five lengths in 28.64. Dakerryboyo raced home alone in second, five lengths in arrears.

Also winning on Friday night were Moyvane Angel 18.06; Satellite Black 29.36; Carmac Coco 17.76; Baltovin Spider 28.77; Send It Thunder 29.23 and Siveen 28.71.