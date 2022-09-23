Dingle’s Mark O’Connor on standby to play AFL Grand Final with Geelong Cats

With the Australian Football League's Grand Final less than 24 hours away, former Kerry minor and Dingle footballer, Mark O’Connor, is still unsure whether or not he will play a part in Saturday’s game, the biggest in the AFL season.

O’Connor’s Geelong Cats face Sydney Swans in the AFL Grand Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and O’Connor is on standby as the Cats wait on the fitness of Max Holmes.

Holmes continues to recover from a hamstring problem that has troubled him all week since the Preliminary Final win over the Brisbane Lions, but Geelong still haven’t decided if he is fit to face the Swans, with O'Connor one of three players on standby and ready to come into the team if Holmes fails a late fitness test.

O’Connor has played in 21 games this season for Geelong, but he is still not guaranteed to see playing time in Saturday’s Grand Final, even though he is highly regarded within the club and team.

The Cats beat the Brisbane Lions in last weekend’s preliminary final, with O’Connor coming on as a medical substitute for Holmes, and earlier in the week O’Connor said in relation to the possibility of him starting the final: “It is a bit uncertain, for sure. There are uncontrollables there which I won’t focus on, but I will prepare like I normally do and I will be ready for the game.

Geelong named Holmes in its starting 22 on Thursday night but they O'Connor, veteran Sam Menegola and young midfielder Brandan Parfitt on standby.

Geelong boss Chris Scott said, on Friday morning, the club had not yet come to a final decision on Holmes' availability.

"He's probably done what he's needed to do from a physical point of view," Scott said. "We were hoping we'd be at the point now where we could absolutely say that he was playing. What we do know is that it's absolutely not a 'no'. "We just need to make sure that we spend the requisite time over the next little bit working through whether he's absolutely right and whether that's the best thing for us. We haven't absolutely made that decision just yet."

O'Connor was his replacement as the medical substitute in the victory over the Lions, as Menegola and Parfitt were named in the extended 26-man squad, with Scott revealing the versatile Irishman would likely come into the team if Holmes was ruled out.

"Probably. Yeah, probably," Scott said. "There are three guys over the last couple of weeks in our squad that have been desperately unlucky. Mark is one of them, Sam and Brandan are the others. There's another group of players beyond them.

"But if you had have asked me 12 weeks ago, I would've said those three guys were in our team for sure. I feel desperately for them. If Max doesn't come up, it'll be one of those guys who comes in."

O’Connor (25) who won two All-Ireland minor medals with Kerry before heading to Australia in late 2016, and is aiming to become only the second Irish man to win a Grand Final in the AFL.

Tadhg Kennelly is the only Irish man to win an AFL Premiership - doing so with the Sydney Swans in 2005 - and it would be a wonderful achievement if O’Connor could emulate the Listowel man and win an AFL Premiership. If Geelong are successful, O’Connor’s team mate Zach Tuohy, the former Laois footballer – who does star the Grand Final against Sydney – would also join Kennelly as an Irish Grand Final winner.

O’Connor and Tuohy were on the losing Geelong Cats team beaten by Richmond in the 2020 final. Kennelly was a runner-up on the Sydney Swans team in 2006.

Even though the Cats and Swans were original VFL clubs dating back to 1897, this will be their first ever meeting in a Grand Final.

Geelong are trying to win their first AFL Premiership since 2011, having lost the 2020 Grand Final since then. The Sydney Swans are trying to win their first flag since 2012, having lost the 2014 and 2016 Grand Finals since.

The 2022 AFL Grand Final is being hosted at Melbourne’s MCG for the first time since 2019 and starts at 2:30pm local time on Saturday. It can be watched in Ireland on Saturday morning (5.30am) on BT Sport.