Dingle man Aivaras Uosis named Ireland team captain for Four Nations basketball tournament

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors player Aivaras Uosis has been named as team captain of the Ireland U-18 squad for the upcoming Four Nations tournament, which takes place in Cardiff on April 12 and 13 as the team continues its preparations for the FIBA U-18 European Championship.

Dingle native Uosis, who won the MVP award in the 2022 All-Ireland Schools U-19 ‘C’ Cup final win for Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, is one of two Kerry players named in head coach Paul Kelleher’s 17-person squad.

Joshua Osayanrhion (Tralee Magic/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors) is one of four players who played at the FIBA U-16 European Championships and who make the step up. Declan Gbinigie (Titans BC), Harry Scully (Dublin Lions) and Jakub Malecki (Drogheda Wolves) are the other three.

Aivaras Uosis, who is a 6’6” forward/guard, is one of five players who played in last year’s FIBA U-18 European Championship.

“It’s beyond a privilege and an honour to represent Ireland as captain,” Uosis said of being handed the captaincy. “It’s exciting looking ahead to our campaign, especially with how enjoyable the last programme was. I’m looking forward to building on it starting with the Four Nations, with this squad coming back with experience from last summer’s under 16 and under 18 European Championships. A massive thank you to our loyal sponsors AWM Contracts too, for making all of this possible this year again.”

Head coach Paul Kelleher said: “The process to date has been really enjoyable. The commitment of the players both on and off the court has been joy for our staff to be around. Some really really good players haven’t been selected to move forward with the programme, hence the depth of talent we have within the squad.

"With the Four Nations around the corner in Cardiff, and the FIBA U18 European Championship brought forward significantly this year, the time was right to move the squad forward. It’s a squad you can clearly see has experience at various levels and hopefully with that ability and experience together now, we can continue to grow as a group in all areas.”

Ireland U-18 men’s squad: Aivaras Uosis (Tralee Magic/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Joshua Osayanrhion (Tralee Magic/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Joseph Badejo (Dundalk Ravens), Leo Byrne (Alvik Basket), Daniel Carberry (Templeogue), Daryl Cuff (Blue Demons/Feltrim Academy), Tony Ezeonu (J. Addison Academy), Declan Gbinigie (Titans BC), Jack Kehoe (Old Leighlin/SETU Carlow), Jakub Malecki (Drogheda Wolves), Stanley Njekwe (Manchester Giants), Ross O’Flynn (Ballincollig BC), Victor Okojie (BC Taurus), Liam Price (Limerick Lions), Harry Scully (Dublin Lions), Daniel Shahab (Limerick Lions), Dan Sheridan (Killester BC).