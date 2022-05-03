Kerry

Devon Sapphire shows great turn of pace to set fastest time in A6 525 sweepstake heats

Michael J O’Donovan-trained Jaded and Brighter Future, owned by Con Guiney, are novices that clocked 17.41 (.10 fast) for 325yds and 28.48 (.20 fast) for 525yds at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night

Michael J O’Donovan-trained Jaded and Brighter Future, owned by Con Guiney, are novices that clocked 17.41 (.10 fast) for 325yds and 28.48 (.20 fast) for 525yds at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night

kerryman

John Barry

SATURDAY’S programme at the Oakview venue opened in pretty spectacular fashion with two novices clocking 17.41 (.10 fast) for 325yds and 28.48 (.20 fast) for 525yds, the greyhounds in question being the Michael J O’Donovan-trained Jaded and the Con Guiney-owned Brighter Future.

But the most important business of the night centred around three first-round heats of an A6 525 sweepstake (winner, €800) and the first of those heats produced the fastest winner in Devon Sapphire, owned by Maurice P Sheehan, of Templeglantine, Co Limerick.

