Devon Sapphire shows great turn of pace to set fastest time in A6 525 sweepstake heats

SATURDAY’S programme at the Oakview venue opened in pretty spectacular fashion with two novices clocking 17.41 (.10 fast) for 325yds and 28.48 (.20 fast) for 525yds, the greyhounds in question being the Michael J O’Donovan-trained Jaded and the Con Guiney-owned Brighter Future.

But the most important business of the night centred around three first-round heats of an A6 525 sweepstake (winner, €800) and the first of those heats produced the fastest winner in Devon Sapphire, owned by Maurice P Sheehan, of Templeglantine, Co Limerick.

Devon Sapphire, the only wide seed, actually broke last of the field from trap 6, but such was the acceleration he subsequently produced that he was able to sweep into the lead on the back straight and he raced home seven lengths ahead of Toremore Matt in 28.93.

The next best time was the 29.15 produced in heat 3 by Galley Ruby, owned locally by Joseph Bentley. This lady took a flier from trap 5 and nothing stood a chance with her as the race progressed, reflected in the fact that she had six and a half lengths to spare at the line from Gilbert Ted.

The remaining heat winner was Kilcurra Minnie, which won in 29.60 for joint owners, John Culloty and Michael Marshall, of Ardfert. It was hard to see anything other than Fahan Rebel winning after he impressively swept to the front into the third bend, but he weakened on the run to the line and Kilcurra Minnie, which had started very smartly from trap 5, managed to pull him back and win by a length from Matchbook, with short-heads back to Fahan Rebel and Caspian Alf.

Four qualified from each of the three heats, which means two semi-finals this Saturday night. Devon Sapphire has to fancied to be win the second semi-final, though Galley Ruby has to represent a big danger. Fahan Rebel, with a clearer early run from trap 4, could well make amends by winning the first semi-final.

The draw is (trap order): First semi-final: Toremore Matt, Payyaway Bell, Canon John, Fahan Rebel, Kilcurra Minnie (M), Caspian Alf (W). Second semi-final: Shift Angel Eye, Ballyfidora New, Gilbert Ted, Matchbook, Galley Ruby (M), Devon Sapphire (W).

The first two races, as stated at the outset, saw Jaded and Brighter Future clock their great times first time out, with Echo Shadow impressing in running Brighter Future to two lengths, and the last two races also saw Cape Sydney and Abbey Rankin impress in recording times of 28.64 and 28.63, respectively.

The other winners were Speak Out Rocko (29.30),Teevee Bear (18.04) and Kathleens Lady (17.80). with additions of .20 and .10 applying.