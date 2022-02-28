Depleted St Marys lose heavily away to Killester

Team Garvey's St Marys were short a few players as they lost away to Killester at the weekend

WOMEN’S SUPERLEAGUE

Killester 98

Team Garvey’s St Marys 71

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s went down to Killester on Saturday evening in Dublin, with Team Garvey’s missing some key players.

Mimi Clarke was one of the key players throughout the game for Killester and hit the first 11 points of the game for her side. Americans Shannon Powelle and Myah Taylor were also on target but Team Garvey’s put it up to them at every opportunity.

Paris McCarthy, Deirdre Geaney and Lorraine Scanlon registered vital scores in the first quarter but Killester took it 21 points to 12. The Dublin side went on to have a big second quarter and secure a 22-point lead by the half-time interval.

Team Garvey’s were the stronger side in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents by six points. The St. Mary’s girls kept pushing throughout and closed the gap considerably on several occasions forcing Ken Clarke to reintroduce his key players.

Lorraine Scanlon and Meabh Barry battled hard under the boards at both ends of the court, winning vital ball and registering scores. Emma Sherwood, Paris McCarthy and Deirdre Geaney pushed the ball up the court creating opportunities from fast breaks and setting up outside scores.

Rachel Ryan and Niamh Ní Chonchuir worked tirelessly in defence putting pressure on Killester at all times. However, it was Killester who took the win on a score-line of 98 points to 71.

Top scorers

Killester: Myah Taylor 27, Mimi Clarke 23, Shannon Powelle 18.

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s: Lorraine Scanlon 17, Paris McCarthy 14, Emma Sherwood 14

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s host Liffey Celtics in Castleisland on Saturday next, March 5.