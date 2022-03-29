Deja vu all over again for Kevin Cronin as another fight falls through

Kevin Cronin's planned fight at Super Middleweight this weekend is off after the Cork card was pulled Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

It’s a most horrible case of deja vu all over again for Milltown’s Kevin Cronin as just days out from his planned return to the ring he was informed the card he was due to fight on in Cork this Saturday has been pulled.

Last December the Kingdom Warrior was due to fight in Lancashire only for his opponent to pull out last minute. To have that circumstance – or something very similar to it – repeated a second time comes as an undoubted hammer blow to the promising pugilist, especially as he was due to fight on home soil for the first time in three years, the first time outright in eight months and the first time ever at Super Middleweight.

“I received a phone call this morning to say that my English opponent had pulled out,” a disappointed Cronin told The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon.

"I received another call then would I fight and undefeated fighter I agreed to that. I said I’d fight an undefeated fighter on three days’ notice no problem.

"Then I got another phone call to say the entire card was off due to circumstances outside my control, medical circumstances with one of the guys in the main event so the whole card was pulled.

"That’s all I know right now. It’s sickening now because that’s my second one back-to-back and my second one within less than three days notice.”

The full impact of the news still hadn't hit home with the Tralee-based fireman as of Tuesday afternoon.

“You know what it hasn’t really hit me yet, because I’ve only got the phone call so recently,” he continued.

"I said get in touch with ye [the press] straight away and get it out there before getting upset about it. It’s a sickener, because I was nearly down at the weight.

"To be told the fight was off with the weight cut nearly done… my coach just told me to take the weekend off, get back into camp on Monday and we’ll get a fight in the UK next month. He was looking at a card so that we’ll get out nice and quick. It’s [the UK] just a safer place to fight to be honest weight you.

"The fights always go ahead in the UK so there should be no issue there. I should get out next month as sharp as ever and put in a good display next month. It’s just a sickener I won’t be able to this month.”

Despite his undoubted disappointment, Cronin remains fully committed to his pro-career.

“I just got to keep thinking about how far I have come,” he noted.

"When I say that fighters have quit for less… they have, but I’ve gone so far into it. I’ve built a bit of a ranking for myself. I’ve built a bit of a name for myself. It’s cost me so much money at this stage.

"It’s unrecoverable money if I just quit so I just said, you know what I’ll just keep it trucking. Get another fight and get that ranking up and keep going. I’ve no doubt in the back of my mind where I can go, but just need to get on the right show.”

The Milltown man was also at pains to note that his fans who have bought tickets will be fully refunded.

“I need to get in contact with them now and let them know that the refund is there,” he stressed.

"I need to get on to sponsors now. That’s the worst of it. Once all that is done then I’ll be able to sit down and sink into my own head. Obviously, look, I’ll be very upset for a few days, but it is what it is.

"I just have to put everything we’ve done over the last eight months down to experience and push it on towards the next one. Pity on the next opponent!”