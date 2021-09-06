Deerpark’s John McGrath wins his first Scratch Cup title

Premium
Last Saturday saw a very successful staging of the Listowel Pitch and Putt Club’s Scratch Cup with the new name of John McGrath added to the list of Scratch Cup winners in the county.
After being competitive at senior level for well over 20 years, Deerpark’s McGrath finally won his first such competition with a 19 under par score that gave him a one-stroke victory.
McGrath was amongst the early starters last Saturday morning as rounds of six and thirteen under par saw him set a score that would not be beaten.
Tralee’s Alan Hobbart and Listowel’s Jake Shine came close to matching him as they both shot 18 under par. Hobbart claimed the main prize in the senior section from Cork’s John Walsh with this score as Walsh shot 17 under while Shine won the Intermediate section with his score.
Killian O’Gorman from the host club was second in the Intermediate section with 16 under par, as John Noel O’Connor shot an incredible score of 12 under par to win the Junior section by nine strokes from Mike Cooper of Castleisland on three under.
The Ladies section saw Margaret O’Donovan from Bruff in Limerick with the 10-18 section with 10 over par as Betty O’Brien from Deerpark was second here on 139.
Jake Shine followed up on his performance on Saturday the following day in St Annes of Cork as he finished second on eight under par in their Intermediate Scratch Cup as he finished one behind the winner from the hosts who is also an associate member of Deerpark in Killarney in George Mulcahy.
This weekend sees Shine amongst the 21-strong field of Kerry players heading to Meath for the 2021 National Gents Strokeplay Championship finals, three months after he won the 2020 National Junior title.
In the senior National Matchplay holder Damien Fleming of Deerpark is automatic after finishing fourth at the 2020 finals in St Annes back in June and he is joined by his club-mate John McGrath along with Tralee’s Jason Cregan, Jason O’Regan, Tony Blake and Alan Hobbart, Listowel’s Chris Gibney as well as Castleisland’s Aidan O’Connor in Sunday’s senior finals in Navan.
In the Intermediate grade on Saturday in Navan, Michael Conway will be defending the title he won in St Stephens back in June as he is joined by club-mate Pa Fitzgibbon, Brian Moynihan, Paul O’Shea and Kieth O’Brien as Kerry’s other representatives are Listowel trio Jake Shine, Killian O’Gorman and Ryan Allman.
In the Junior grade which is taking place at the Stackallen course in the Royal County on Saturday as well, Kerry’s five representatives are Castleisland’s Mike Cooper and Noel Lee along with Listowel trio Graham Tarrant, John Carey and John Heffernan.
The County Board wishes all 21 players the very best of luck this weekend in their respective grades.