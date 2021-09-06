Deerpark’s John McGrath wins his first Scratch Cup title

Last Saturday saw a very successful staging of the Listowel Pitch and Putt Club’s Scratch Cup with the new name of John McGrath added to the list of Scratch Cup winners in the county.

After being competitive at senior level for well over 20 years, Deerpark’s McGrath finally won his first such competition with a 19 under par score that gave him a one-stroke victory.

McGrath was amongst the early starters last Saturday morning as rounds of six and thirteen under par saw him set a score that would not be beaten.