David Clifford to judge ‘Best Dressed Kerry GAA Supporter’ competition at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

David Clifford and some of his Kerry team mates will be bringing the Sam Maguire Cup to the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night, and the Fossa footballer will also be judging the Best Dressed Lady and Gent at the track on the night

TRALEE is very fortunate to have such a magnificent stadium up Rock Street way in the greyhound track and, in saying that, one is always very mindful of the role played by the late Eileen Kelleher, of Castleisland, in the huge upgrading which took place all of 25 years ago.

We had the Roses at the track a few weeks ago and we are going to have the Kerry footballers there this Friday night, accompanied, needless to say, by the Sam Maguire Cup.

The two in charge of operations at the Oakview venue, Declan Dowling and Heather Hartley, will make sure that this is a night befitting the occasion, as it should be. Those Kerry footballers have done us all proud in a big way and it’s great that the Kerry hurlers, who put up such a magnificent challenge for the Joe McDonagh Cup, will be there as well.

The night, by the way, is acting as a fund-raiser for the Kerry teams’ training fund, and clubs in the county, through pairings with greyhounds, will have the chance of winning €1,000, with five consolation prizes.

It is advisable to be dressed up nicely as well because there are prizes for the best dressed man and best dressed lady and, for good measure, the one and only David Clifford will judge a competition and present the prize for the best dressed young Kerry GAA supporter.

Definitely a night not to be missed at the Oakview venue, with face painting and kids’ activities organised as well. Music will be wafting in the air when you arrive and there will be a raffle with terrific prizes.

The gates will open at 6.60pm and the first of 12 races is timed for 7.46pm. Restaurant bookings on 0872867823.

Meanwhile, Liam Dowling’s syndicate dog, Ballymac Bailey, set the standard in the opening round of the Odds On A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €1,300) at the Oakview venue on Saturday night by clocking 30.74 (.10 fast) in heat 1, though Liam had no luck with Ballymac Art (third) and Ballymac Snazzy (fourth) in the final of the Munster Oaks at Waterford on the same night.

Heats 2 and 3 of the 570 sweepstake were won by Whistlingstraits (31.12) and Saleen Sam (31.15), both trained by Patrick O’Connor, and Whistlingstraits opposes Ballymac Bailey in the second semi-final this Saturday night.

The draw is (trap order): First semi-final: Ventry Magic, Saleen Sam, Millridge Willow, Pickitupwink, Saleen Lisa, Jeepers Jimmy.

Second semi-final: Champhers Puma, Ballymac Bailey, Sign On Honey, Church St Robbie, Whistlingstraits, Seomra John Jacob (M).

On Saturday’s supporting card, Ballyheigue’s Michael A Reidy recorded a terrific double with Feora Nick (28.87) and Feora Rocket (17.76), while Chris Houlihan, well highlighted in our main article, provided the fastest 525 winner in Cashen Ubari – 28.61.

Local trainer, John Kelliher, sent out Splurge to win over 325yds in 17.65, while the other winners were: Oak Champ, 29.38; Gleneffy Dan, 17.97; Coolavanny Bliss, 29.18. The going was .10 fast for all 525 races and .05 fast for the 325 races.