Darren Young and Ger Conway named the 2022 Kingdom of Kerry County Rally champions

Darren Young is the Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally Champion for the second time. The Tralee-base driver backed up his 2019 success with three class podiums this season to claim the title for the second time.

Two wins in the Rally of the Lakes were backed up by a second place in the Kerry Winter Rally in October and despite his Honda Civic being ineligible for the recent Killarney Historic Rally he had done enough to secure his second county medal.

Ger Conway is the new county co-driving champion. Two wins alongside Rob Duggan in the Rally of the Lakes and a third win in the Kerry Winter Rally alongside Richard Moffatt secured him his first county medal.

Alan Ring has finished second in the title race for the second time and former co-driving champion Damie Fleming will take home the silver medal this year.

Bob Moran is a newcomer to the County Championship leader board and will collect a bronze medal at the championship’s awards night at the Anvil Bar in Keel on December 30.

Co-driver Kevin Doherty, like Moran, is another newcomer. He spent the season co-driving for Sean Enright on his way to third in the navigators’ league.

Rally of the Lakes junior winner Jason Farrell won the under-25 age group category and Fergus O’Meara is the county historic rally champion.

The December 30 awards night doubles as a presentation ceremony for the 2021 series.

Mark Murphy won the 2021 Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally series in a Toyota Starlet.

Aidan Buckley finished second in the only County Championship in the country, and his co-driving cousin Shane Buckley won the co-drivers section in their Ford Escort Mk2.

Ray O’Neill is third in his Ford Escort. As Ray’s co-driver is from Cork two other local co-drivers moved into podium places. Denny Greany took silver while this year’s Ger Conway finished third. Alan Ring and Paul Nagle were the winners of the Historic section.

There was no Junior section in 2021.

Top Part West Coast Rally Championship 2023

Organisers of the locally sponsored Top Part West Coast Rally Championship have announced early details of next year’s championship.

Top Part will sponsor the championship for the 30th consecutive year – a record for any motorsport championship in Ireland.

Kerry Motor Club’s Circuit of Kerry, on April 2, will be the opening round of the 2023 championship next year and will be joined by two other founding events, the Clare Rally in September and the Fastnet Rally in October.

New events for next year include the Laois Rally in June and the ALMC Rally in July while the Sligo Rally returns to the championship after a few years of absence.