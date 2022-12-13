Kerry

Darren Young and Ger Conway named the 2022 Kingdom of Kerry County Rally champions

Mark Murphy will receive the 2021 Kingdom of Kerry Rally champions title at awards ceremony on December 30

Ger Conway's victory on the Kerry Winter Rally alongside Richard Moffatt secured him his first county medal. Photo by Ger Leahy Expand

kerryman

Sean Moriarty

Darren Young is the Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally Champion for the second time. The Tralee-base driver backed up his 2019 success with three class podiums this season to claim the title for the second time.

Two wins in the Rally of the Lakes were backed up by a second place in the Kerry Winter Rally in October and despite his Honda Civic being ineligible for the recent Killarney Historic Rally he had done enough to secure his second county medal.

