Dark Candy delivers sweet success for Liam O’Callaghan as 9/2 outsider wins A2 525 Sweepstake final

It was a particularly lively scene at Tralee Track on Saturday night, reflected in the biggest Tote pools for quite a while, and the featured final of the Castleisland Tyre Centre A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500) was won by 9/2 outsider, Dark Candy (Pat C Sabbath – Ballydoyle Candy), which Liam O’Callaghan trains in Macroom for a syndicate headed up by himself.

Twenty-four hours earlier O’Callaghan had produced the star of the show at the Oakview venue in Rushmoor Peggy, which had won an A1 525 in a quite brilliant 28.53, and this was quite a follow-up by him.

Dark Candy timed her break to absolute perfection from trap 3 and she led off the opening bend from Starson Melody and Cashen Dynamo. Starson Melody, which was wearing the orange sheet, joined her rounding the third bend and Jack Kennelly’s charge actually looked the more likely winner at this stage.

However, Dark Candy stuck to her task quite magnificently and she won the charge to the line by half a length from Starson Melody in 28.91, with three lengths back to Blanemore Bucko.

Those who backed Dark Candy on the Tote will have been delighted with a return of €11.20 to a €1 win stake and €8.90 to a €1 place stake.

Afterwards, O’Callaghan was high in his praise of Dark Candy, which had been beaten into third place behind Blanemore Bucko at the semi-final stage. “I just knew she would lead and it was great to see her keep going the way she did; sweet is the word for a win like that,” said Liam.

It was a night of good times generally and fastest of all over the 525 trip was Aunty Susie, which clocked 28.66 first time out for that former Ballyduff hurling great, Pa O’Rourke, who lives in Ballybunion.

Just like Dark Candy, Aunty Susie took a flier from trap 3 and, as the even-money favourite, she was always controlling matters up front against her main challenger, Fortwilliam Bono, with two lengths separating the pair at the line.

Four sprints formed part of the programme and very much the fastest winner over the shorter circuit, on 17.63, was Dream Weaver, jointly owned by Thomas Quinn and Liam Cahill, of Moyvane. Nothing stood a chance with this fellow once he bombed out of trap 5 and he raced home three and a half lengths ahead of Crossfield Poppy.

The Tote dividends here were even better than those for Dark Candy – a remarkable €20.50 for a win and an even more remarkable €17.30 for a place. It was that kind of night, fuelled in particular by all those in the upstairs restaurant.

Other winners were Rathronan Minnie, 29.28; Boomtown World, 18.21; Andys Choice, 18.18; Killahan Bruno, 29.38; Brosna Chloe, 17.92; Sign On Millie, 29.08; Crossfield Ria, 28.88.

SHELBOURNE PARK

Great interest centred on Saturday’s televised action from Shelbourne Park and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run gave a quite brilliant exhibition of tracking to win the second semi-final of the Shelbourne Christmas Oaks (winner, €7,000) in a hugely impressive 28.11.

Liam’s other semi-finalist, Ballymac Drama, was beaten into fourth place in the first semi-final, but Ballymac Run keeps the hopes of outright victory very much alive for him and it would be just great to see the daughter of Bull Run Bolt and Jaytee Pearl win the final from a difficult trap 4 draw. It is well within her compass.

The supporting programme at Shelbourne Park saw Liam Dowling win other races with Ballymac Pete and Hoodoo Brown, which he jointly owns with Mossy O’Donnell, of Dingle. Some force of power at the Dublin venue, isn’t he!

Denis Murphy’s Callaway Masters was the one which ran up to Hoodoo Browne and the Beaufort man went one better in the concluding open 550 with the brilliant Callaway Pro Am, which like Callaway Masters, is trained by Owen McKenna.

COURSING

Ballybeggan Park, Tralee, stages the Kingdom Cup coursing meeting on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, while the Corn na Féile meeting at Abbeyfeale is on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s clash will leave people making choices.