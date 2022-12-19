Kerry

Dark Candy delivers sweet success for Liam O’Callaghan as 9/2 outsider wins A2 525 Sweepstake final

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run won the second semi-final of the Shelbourne Christmas Oaks in a hugely impressive 28.11

Sponsor Niall Murphy presents the winner's trophy to Grainne Murphy after Dark Candy won the Castleisland Tyre Centre A2 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Included, from left, are Declan Dowling (KGS manager), Mag Browne, Moss Flynn, Phil Jones, winning trainer Liam O'Callaghan, Jack Bren and Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Sponsor Niall Murphy presents the winner's trophy to Grainne Murphy after Dark Candy won the Castleisland Tyre Centre A2 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Included, from left, are Declan Dowling (KGS manager), Mag Browne, Moss Flynn, Phil Jones, winning trainer Liam O'Callaghan, Jack Bren and Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

kerryman

John Barry

It was a particularly lively scene at Tralee Track on Saturday night, reflected in the biggest Tote pools for quite a while, and the featured final of the Castleisland Tyre Centre A2 525 Sweepstake (winner, €1,500) was won by 9/2 outsider, Dark Candy (Pat C Sabbath – Ballydoyle Candy), which Liam O’Callaghan trains in Macroom for a syndicate headed up by himself.

Twenty-four hours earlier O’Callaghan had produced the star of the show at the Oakview venue in Rushmoor Peggy, which had won an A1 525 in a quite brilliant 28.53, and this was quite a follow-up by him.

