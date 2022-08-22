Daniel O’Rahilly-owned Realism defies long odds to cruise to victory in A2 race

Premium
Hawthorn Castle, Loher Kerry and Chlas Act all clocked the exact same time – 28.71 – in three different races at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday
IT was a nice bonus at the Oakview venue on Friday night to be able watch first-round heats of the Boylesports Derby on the track monitors, something that was not possible for the remaining first-round heats on Saturday night due to the staging of the Saturday afternoon meeting featuring the Rose of Tralee sweepstake final, and an additional bonus on Friday night, let it be said, was a quite brilliant run of 28.58 by Realism, owned by Daniel O’Rahilly, of Tralee Road, Killarney.
The O’Rahillys are, of course, steeped in the doggy game, with the late Roger winning the Irish Laurels with Knockeen Master at the old Cork track in 1981, and although Realism was a 7/2 outsider in the sixth race, an A2 525, he won like an odds-on shot, flying to the opening bend from trap 5 and subsequently dominating to the extent that he had two and a half lengths to spare at the line from the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Amelia.
Realism is by Ballymac Eske out of Comforts Jet and, four years old last April, this was the fastest run he has produced in 34 starts – five spots faster, in fact, than the 28.63 recorded in an open 525 later on by Loher Ron, owned locally by Noel O’Leary.
Loher Ron, would you believe, had only two opponents in the first three-greyhound race at the Oakview venue for a long time and, after being led early on by One Days Story, he finished three lengths ahead of Maries Shadow, with a length back to One Days Story.
Loher Ron was actually completing a double for Noel O’Leary because Loher Kerry, out of the last litter to be produced by the amazing Loher Baby, now deceased, won an earlier A6/ A7 race by no less than ten lengths in a hugely impressive 28.71. It was a repeat mating to Laughil Blake that produced Loher Kerry and, very unlucky in running first time out, it was no great surprise that he was sent off the 4/6 favourite.
It wasn’t expected that he would lead the charge to the opening bend, but he did so in some style from trap 2 and, for sure, Noel O’Leary is going to have a lot of good nights ahead with him.
Patrick O’Connor, of Ballyduff, has a good one coming through, too, in Hawthorn Castle, which overcame a poor enough break to win an A4 525 quite magnificently in 28.71 – a time which equalled that of Loher Kerry and also that of the James O’Regan-trained Chlas Act, which determinedly upstaged even-money favourite, Clampett Peggy, by two lengths in a concluding A1 525 race.
The odds of having three identical winning times on the same programme, in this case three of the last four races, would have been gigantic.
Other winners were Take My Advice, 29.14; Abbey Darkie, 17.83; Millridge Nadia, 28.96; Seomra Razz, 29.01; Cashen Bazooka, 28.85; Echo Zulu, 17.70.