Daniel O’Rahilly-owned Realism defies long odds to cruise to victory in A2 race

Tralee Parnells vice-chairperson Suzanne Chute presents the winner's trophy to David Kennelly on behalf of the Ballymac-Celtic-Supporter Syndicate after Herewegoson won the Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Buster Race all part of the club's fundraising event at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Included are David Brick (Juvenile Club Secretary), sponsors Sineàd and Mike McCarthy of The Kerry Wedding Store, Declan Dowling (KGS manager) and the many members of the club at the Presentation. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

IT was a nice bonus at the Oakview venue on Friday night to be able watch first-round heats of the Boylesports Derby on the track monitors, something that was not possible for the remaining first-round heats on Saturday night due to the staging of the Saturday afternoon meeting featuring the Rose of Tralee sweepstake final, and an additional bonus on Friday night, let it be said, was a quite brilliant run of 28.58 by Realism, owned by Daniel O’Rahilly, of Tralee Road, Killarney.

The O’Rahillys are, of course, steeped in the doggy game, with the late Roger winning the Irish Laurels with Knockeen Master at the old Cork track in 1981, and although Realism was a 7/2 outsider in the sixth race, an A2 525, he won like an odds-on shot, flying to the opening bend from trap 5 and subsequently dominating to the extent that he had two and a half lengths to spare at the line from the Patrick O’Connor-trained Saleen Amelia.