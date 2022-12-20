Kerry

Dan Brassil trained Go Home Ourthat claims the coveted Munster Cup at Newcastle West coursing

The Flynn family from Tarbert who won the All Age Bitch stake at Newcastle West coursing on Tuesday with an exciting puppy All Glamour. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

The Flynn family from Tarbert who won the All Age Bitch stake at Newcastle West coursing on Tuesday with an exciting puppy All Glamour. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

James O'Connor

The rescheduled Newcastle West meeting concluded on Tuesday afternoon with Go Home Ourthat (NewInn Wonder/ Barrack Roisin) claiming the final flag of an outstanding fixture to claim the coveted Munster Cup. The Dan Brassil trained runner, who was making his seasonal debut, was a hot favourite going to slips for the deciding course against the Michael Curtain owned Barrack Cruz, and the Abbeydorney trained made the best possible start to lead his rival over the opening yards.

Indeed, Go HomeOurthat led by two lengths passing the stands but Barrack Cruz responded and found a big stride on the hill and was making a big impression as the pair neared the opening turn. However, the winner remained strong and took the opening points by a diminishing length.

