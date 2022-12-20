Dan Brassil trained Go Home Ourthat claims the coveted Munster Cup at Newcastle West coursing

The rescheduled Newcastle West meeting concluded on Tuesday afternoon with Go Home Ourthat (NewInn Wonder/ Barrack Roisin) claiming the final flag of an outstanding fixture to claim the coveted Munster Cup. The Dan Brassil trained runner, who was making his seasonal debut, was a hot favourite going to slips for the deciding course against the Michael Curtain owned Barrack Cruz, and the Abbeydorney trained made the best possible start to lead his rival over the opening yards.

Indeed, Go HomeOurthat led by two lengths passing the stands but Barrack Cruz responded and found a big stride on the hill and was making a big impression as the pair neared the opening turn. However, the winner remained strong and took the opening points by a diminishing length.

John Flynn’s recent winning streak continued as he collected the points in the All Age Bitch Stake with his ultra-impressive Tradaree Trial Stake winner All Glamour (Adios Alonso/ Graceandglamour). Having collected her Oaks ticket just over a month ago, the homebred was flawless against her seniors over the two days.

She caused a huge stir in the opening round when beating Oaks winner Ballymac Floral and she maintained this tempo throughout. In the final she was again the outsider against Kilty Coco, but the youngster made light of the challenge and dominated the contest to score by 2 ½ lengths. As a result of her exploits her odds of Classic success have shortened to 10/1.

The Oaks Trial Stake winner was equally prolific. Silent Angel (Boylesports Magic/ Silent Wonder) went into the event as a warm favourite having shown good form on her previous outings at both Glin and Ballyduff. The January whelp set the standard from the opening round when beating Yakuza by 6 lengths and she remained a model of consistency throughout the competition.

The Mossie O’Connor trained runner capped of her meeting with a dominant display in the final when beating Happenstance by four lengths. Owned and bred by Jack and Tom Nolan, the winner looks a leading Classic contender and this was reflected in her opening quote of 12/1 for Oaks glory.

The quality of the winners didn’t stop with the ladies. The Derby qualifier was heavy with class but best of all was the Brendan Matthews trained winner Cool Spirit (NewInn Wonder/ Foxhollow Queen). The May puppy was having his maiden outing but he showed his ability from the off to lead Ballymac Everett by four lengths in the opening round.

The winner continued to impress through the final day of action and justified odds of 1/3 in the final to lead Boherlode Mozart by two lengths at the opening turn. Owned by the Newry/ Limerick Syndicate which is headed up by Nora Raleigh, the classy youngster goes straight the summit of the Derby market at a mark of 8/1.

A busy Christmas programme gets underway at Ballybeggan Park on St. Stephen’s Day with the three-day Kingdom Cup meeting getting underway at 11am. The Abbeyfeale Corn Na Feile meeting runs on December 28 and 29.