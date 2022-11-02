Damien Fleming and Rosemarie O’Sullivan win County Adult Matchplay Championship titles

The competitive season came to an end last Sunday with the staging of the County Adult Matchplay Championships in Tralee. Thankfully the course held up despite the horrendous conditions the night before as the sun shone for the latter stages on the day.

In the Senior Men’s grade Deerpark’s Damien Fleming made it three-in-a-row with a 1up victory on the last hole over Jason Cregan from the host club as Cregan nearly got a hole in one on the last to bring it to sudden death. However Damien sank a difficult 10-foot uphill putt to hold on for the win as it was his second consecutive double at county level following his County Senior Strokeplay win back in May. Fleming had defeated Tralee’s Jason O’Regan in the semi-finals while Jason defeated Listowel’s Jake Shine in his semi-final. Up in Limerick meanwhile Killarney native Dermot Tuohy caused a stir in winning the Limerick Senior Men’s event last Sunday also.

The Kerry Intermediate semi-finals saw Listowel’s Bobby McCarron defeat Tralee’s Danny O’Leary while Deerpark’s Adam Kelly got the better of Newmarket’s Willie John Buckley. In the final McCarron came from behind at the halfway stage to defeat Adam 3&2. The win ultimately prevented a clean sweep of the Men’s titles for Deerpark as Daniel Kelly from the Killarney club won the Junior decider also by 3&2 against Newmarket’s Ben Murphy. Kelly had beaten Listowel’s John O’Connor in his semi-final while Ben was victorious over another Listowel player in Dylan Sweeney.

The Ladies event was an all Tralee affair as Rosemarie O’Sullivan won at the first play-off hole against club-mate Catriona O’Connor. Bernadette O’Regan and Majella Moynihan were the beaten semi-finalists as we would like to acknowledge the work of our Competition Secretary Christy O’Mahony not just last Sunday but all throughout the year.

Last Sunday’s event was played in the shadow of the death of Deerpark players David, Mark and Robbie Harnett uncle Padraig’s death as we would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the Harnett family on his sad death.

2022 was a year Kerry Pitch & Putt will remember not just for the National and Munster U16 Inter-County double but also the National Intermediate Mens Strokeplay win for Listowel’s Killian O’Gorman, the National U16 Plate Matchplay win for Deerpark’s Nathan Cronin and the National U16 Boys Strokeplay success for Listowel’s A Jay Barrett.

There was also Munster wins for Tralee’s Lucy Grattan in the Munster Girls Matchplay against club-mate Ella Moynihan. There was also an all Listowel final between brothers Trevin and Jayden Chute in the Boys Championship final which Trevin won and an all Listowel Boys Plate final in the same event where A Jay Barrett defeated Dara Browne.