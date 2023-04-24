Damien Fleming and Lisa O’Connor claim the senior titles in County Matchplay Championships

At the presentation of prizes for the Kerry Pitch & Putt Ireland Adult Matchplay Championships at Tralee on Sunday were, from left, Mark O'Regan (Junior runner-up), Jason Cregan (County Board Officer), Michael Creagh (Junior winner), Dan Broderick (Intermediate runner-up), Gavin Carroll (Intermediate winner), Christy O'Mahony (County Board Competition Secretary), Damien Fleming (Senior winner), John McGrath (County Board Chairman), Michael Conway (Senior runner-up), Lisa O'Connor (Ladies winner), Jason O'Connor (County Board Secretary), Rosemarie O'Sullivan (Ladies runner-up)

The county Pitch & Putt season got going last Sunday in Tralee with the staging of the County Adult Matchplay Championships only six months after the previous year’s champions had been crowned at the same venue.

Damien Fleming carried on where he left off in the Senior Men’s final last October in winning the competition and setting a new personal milestone for himself in the process. In the semi-finals he defeated Tralee’s Tony Blake as his opponent in the final would be another Tralee player, former National Intermediate Men’s Strokeplay champion Michael Conway who had defeated Jason O’Regan in the other semi-final. Fleming took a commanding 8up lead after the first 18 holes before going on to win 9&8 in the end. This was the Deerpark player’s fourth consecutive win in the Senior Men’s event, improving on a previous record he set last year.

The Intermediate event saw Gavin Carroll win for the third time. Now back as a registered member of the Tralee club, Carroll defeated club-mate Keith O’Brien 4&3 to advance to the decider where he faced Castleisland’s Dan Broderick who had been a 3&2 winner over another Tralee player in Ollie Lynch. The decider saw Carroll lead 4 up after the first 18 holes before he continued to dominate the second round winning by 10&8 for a finish. The closest of the four finals on the day was the Junior Men’s event but even at that it was a 4&3 win for Michael Creagh from the host club against club-mate Mark O’Regan.

Creagh defeated Willie John Buckley from Newmarket in the semi-finals as O’Regan was victorious over Deerpark’s Bobby Kelly in the other semi-final. Michael led by 2 up after the first 18 holes over O’Regan before going on to double his winning margin in the end.

The Ladies final was an all Tralee affair with Lisa O’Connor defeating last year’s winner Rosemarie O’Sullivan by 6&5. In the semi-finals O’Connor had defeated Bernadette O’Regan while O’Sullivan was victorious over Catriona O’Connor, in what were two all-Tralee semi-finals.

The County Board thanks Tralee for hosting last Sunday’s event with only a week’s notice and wish them well with the staging of the Munster Matchplay finals on the weekend of May 21.

The next event is the qualifiers for these finals on Sunday May 7 in Newmarket with more details next week.