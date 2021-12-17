Culloty wants St Marys to focus on their own game as UCC Glanmire come to Castleisland

All five Kerry teams are in action tomorrow in the Super League and Division One, with three of them at home, while Killorglin and Killarney Cougars are on the road.

Team Garveys St Marys are one of the sides with home court on Saturday, and after the Castleisland side recorded just their second win of the season last weekend against IT Carlow, they will be looking to build on that against The Address UCC Glanmire but it will be far from easy.

The Cork side is on a six-game league and cup winning streak and currently lead the standings in the MissQuote.ie Super League on points difference. Four sides have a 6-2 record at the top of the division, and UCC Glanmre will travel to Kerry in reasonably confident mood against a St Marys side that has been inconsistent all season.

Liam Culloty, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s head coach, said: “We are very aware of the size of the task ahead of us this weekend. Glanmire have been playing really good basketball over the last couple of games especially and they are probably the deepest squad in the league. We are coming in to the game off a really gritty win last weekend, so we will focus on our own performance and try to build on that win. We are really looking forward to the challenge.”

UCC Glanmire coach Mark Scannell, who coached the Killarney Lakers in the Noughties, is looking forward to a return to the Kingdom.

“It’s the last game before Christmas, against a team coming off a good win last weekend. We’re looking forward to a tough test, but it’s going to be nice to play in Kerry, where people love their basketball,” he said. “We’re on a good run of form, but picking up a few injuries and with exams and stuff going on this week, we need to stay focused and make sure we continue to play well.” Scannell said.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s Super League Team 360 Financial Killorglin.are on the road to Dublin to face Griffith College Templeogue, a team on a five-game losing streak, and head coach Mark Keenan is eager to end that sequence against Killorglin.

“Another big test for us this weekend against Team 360 Financial Killorglin. They have some great individual players, that can score big and really hurt you. We have to start playing more as a team ourselves and try to get that win under our belt before the Christmas break,” Keenan said.

Killorglin head coach Declan Wall has described his team’s 72-71 defeat at Bright DCU Saints last weekend as “our worst performance to date” and is looking for improvement for their next trip to Dublin.

“Tough game on the road again this coming weekend against a quality Templeogue side. We were really disappointed with how last weekend went, giving what was our worst performance to date. So for us to match a high calibre team like Templeogue we need to get back to what we were doing well in previous games that got us results.

"Training this week will be a refocus and get ready to put in a hard shift to compete come Saturday. We’ve been on the road now for a month, which is hard on the guys, but hopefully we can give one decent performance in before the Christmas break and look forward to a lot of home games in the new year.”

Elsewhere, Tralee Warriors are looking to bounce back to winning ways against UCD Marian after losing away to Belfast Star last weekend. Warriors head coach John Dowling is wary of the threat posed by Srdjan Stojanovic ahead of the game.

“We’re looking for a bounce back from our guys at home this weekend after our loss last weekend against Belfast. UCD have a great experience at this level, with one of the best shooters (Srdjan) Stojanovic the league has ever seen. We will have to play at our very best in order to beat UCD this weekend, we’re hoping our home fans will have a big part to play and are looking forward to the game.”

UCD Marian head coach, Josko Srzic, also picked out Warriors top scores last week, Aaron Calixte, as a player for his side to watch.

“We are going to home of one of the top teams in country. Very good offensive team, well balanced on all positions, many options, with the very good (Aaron) Calixte running the show. We know there is no space for many mistakes playing the team like Tralee, at their home court,” the Marian coach said.

Saturday, December 18

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League

Griffith College Templeogue v Team 360 Financial Killorglin in Nord Anglia International School, 7.00pm

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCD Marian in Tralee Sports Complex, 7.30pm

MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v The Address UCC Glanmire in Castleisland CC, 6.30pm

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1

UCC Demons v Killarney Cougars in Parochial Hall, Cork, 6pm

Scott’s Lakers Killarney v Limerick Celtics in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 7.30pm