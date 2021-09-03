Kerry

Crean the best of large Kerry contingent at Mondello Park

Tralee's Darragh Crean collects his trophies from John Heffernan of the Dunlop Masters Supporters Club. Photo by Sean Moriarty Expand

Kerryman

Seán Moriarty

The recent growth of motorcycling racing in Kerry was clearly evident at Mondello Park, Kildare over the weekend as close to 20 local riders were in action for round three of the Dunlop Masters Irish Superbike Championship.

They weren’t there to make up the numbers either.

PRODUCTION TWINS

