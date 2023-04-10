Crafty Babalino gets vote to win John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake final for Galway owners

Thanks to the Dowling family, a purse of €2,200 will go to the winner of the John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake final at Tralee Track this Friday night and that winner is likely to be either Millridge Blake or Crafty Babalino, even though the latter was beaten into second place by Strideaway Lena in the second semi-final last Friday night.

There will be those who can make a case for Ladyswell as well, with the final field being completed by two other good ones in Millridge Cali and Bounard Han, but there is little doubt that the most powerful finalist over the distance is Crafty Babalino, which represents the well-known Divilly family from Galway.

This lady is not gifted with great early pace, but she is one hell of a finisher and the 570yds trip most definitely plays to her strengths in the latter regard.

She looked in big trouble in the second semi-final last Friday night when finding trouble turning for home in attempting to get into third place past Monabricka, but she was able to produce a finish of quite stunning proportions which saw her get within a neck of Strideaway Lena at the line, with a length back to Bounard Han.

Very much to the credit of Stideaway Lena, which is owned by James O’Mahony, of Abbeyfeale, she does have the early pace to seal the deal in the final, as she proved by giving a start to Bounard Han and still leading her around the opening bend, and, very importantly, her winning time of 30.90 was the fastest in the event to date.

She runs from trap 3 in the final and she will definitely have a lot of support from it.

There will be those, too, who will opt for Millridge Blake, whose Millstreet owner, Donal G O’Mahony, has Millridge Cali running for him as well.

Millridge Blake, just like Strideaway Lena, is unbeaten in the event and a wide seeding suits him well. He has a high degree of early pace as well and, as it turned out, he needed the lead he managed to establish in the first semi-final to be able to hold off the very determined challenge of the Jack Kennelly-trained Ladyswell by a short-head in 31.19, with a length and a half back to Millridge Cali.

Over 525yds, you would be going for Strideaway Lena or Millridge Blake and it is not easy to ignore the fact that Strideaway Lena has twice beaten Crafty Babalino in the opening two rounds of the event, but I believe that Crafty Babalino will make the extra 45 yards tell when it matters most in the final and claim victory for the Divilly family.

No question, she will have proper ground to make up from her trap 1 draw and she will have to avoid being shunted out of it as the race progresses, but her awesome finishing power can see her drive to the front on the long run home. Yes, she does have some very good ones to beat, with all but Millridge Blake being bitches, but she just has to be given the vote.

The draw is (trap order): Crafty Babalino, Ladyswell, Strideaway Lina, Millridge Cali, Bounard Han (M), Millridge Blake (W).

Friday’s supporting programme saw a massive run of 28.33 over the 525yds trip by Octane Cora, which Mossy O’Connor trains in Scartaglen for the Nolan, O’Connor, Ahern syndicate, of Abbeyfeale. This lady bombed out of trap 2 in the fifth race, for A0 class, and such was her dominance as 7/4 second favourite that she had eleven and a half lengths to spare at the line from Loher Ron.

Over 325yds, Slipalong Joe clocked 17.52 for Tarbert trainer, Patrick O’Connor, while another greyhound carrying the Strideaway prefix, Strideaway Luna, won in 29.33 for Elizabeth O’Mahony.

There was also a fine double for Millstreet owner, Brendan O’Shea, with Crossfield Poppy (17.78) and Crossfield Ria (28.86), and the Michael Baker-trained Denville Paudie ran away with the opening 525 in 28.82.

Other winners were Get The Facts, 29.42; Bonnie Ranger, 29.55; Some Memory, 29.25.