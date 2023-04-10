Kerry

Crafty Babalino gets vote to win John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake final for Galway owners

Millridge Blake and Crafty Babalino will go into Friday's John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake final as race favourites Expand

kerryman

John Barry

Thanks to the Dowling family, a purse of €2,200 will go to the winner of the John and Mary (Killeacle) Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake final at Tralee Track this Friday night and that winner is likely to be either Millridge Blake or Crafty Babalino, even though the latter was beaten into second place by Strideaway Lena in the second semi-final last Friday night.

There will be those who can make a case for Ladyswell as well, with the final field being completed by two other good ones in Millridge Cali and Bounard Han, but there is little doubt that the most powerful finalist over the distance is Crafty Babalino, which represents the well-known Divilly family from Galway.

