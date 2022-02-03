Coursing: Strong Kerry representation in both Derbies will ask big questions of the favourites

Castleisland qualifier Kyle Honour has acted as the gauge for this season’s pups since his win at Cahill Park last October. The Marie Field owned runner was superb on that occasions and he heads to Powerstown as the clear 5/1 market leader.

Drawn in the opening course of the final quarter he looks well housed to progress from his opening couple of courses. No less than four Kerry owned runners line out in the quarter, with Tarbert handler John Flynn double handed with Rashandreckless and recent acquisition Hermes.

The latter was purchased by his daughter in law Michelle following his Trial Stake success at Borris In Ossory and any improvement on that form would surely make him a live contender. He faces the Niamh McKenna and Niamh Galvin owned Pourthewine in his opening course.

Trained by Derek Galvin, Pourthewine showed up well at Abbeydorney on his first outing and subsequently gained his ticket at Tradaree. While his most recent runs at Newcastlewest and Abbeyfeale proved fruitless, the Listowel runner isn’t too far off the mark required and could well cause a stir over the weekend.

Rashandreckless was a winner at Galbally for the Flynn Family Syndicate. Whilst he had a busy campaign prior to this victory, one would expect that Echo Bill would be accounted for in the opener. No doubt Liam Foley and trainer Chris Houlihan were hoping for better than they received in the draw as they take on Blades Of Style in the opener. The Abbeydorney qualifier followed up his Trial Stake success to reach the final off the Cup at Lixnaw. His best form could see him progress to day two, but tougher tasks lay in wait.

In the opening quarter, the buckle between Ballymac Tudor and Annual Fergie immediately jumps off the sheet. The pair most recently crossed swords in the final of the Corn Na Feile with the latter securing victory in emphatic fashion. Whilst Ballymac Tudor appeared leg weary on that occasion, Liam Dowling’s charge poses a much bigger threat as a fresh runner. It promises to be a thrilling contest but a trojan effort will be needed to reverse the Abbeyfeale form.

Kilmurley won a Reserve Trial at Kilflynn for The Glory Syndicate which is headed up by popular Tarbert publican Tomas Coolahan. One of fourteen runners at the meeting for trainer Kevin Barry, the roof is sure to be lifted off the stands if this this one gets on a winning sequence.

The second quarter appears the most open of the four and connections of the two Kerry qualifiers within will surely be pleased with their placings. Therewithashout runs in the colours of the Clash of the Ash Syndicate and will sport the white collar against Rossmore Dazzler in his opening course. The Syndicate is headed up by Kieran O’Connell from Abbeydorney and he will be hoping his runner will continue on an upward curve following his success at Ballybeggan at Christmas. An opening day win could well lay the foundations for further flags earned.

The build up to the National meeting will no doubt reach fever pitch in Kilflynn this week with local hope Totes Amigos flying the flag for the Whose Driving Syndicate. Steered by Ian Carroll, the jovial bunch are sure bring plenty colour and lots of noise to Powerstown Park. The draw has been favourable towards their charge who appears well positioned to make a bold impression.

Trained by Shane Herbert, Totes Amigos upset the odds to qualify at Lixnaw and gave a decent account at Abbeyfeale before losing out at the penultimate round to eventual winner Annual Fergie. At 33/1, he may well prove the ‘Dark Horse’ of this particular Classic.

Express Razor is the sole representative in the Classic for Tarbert handler Patrick O’Connor for whom he trains for his mother Christine. Whilst he took a couple of outings to find his feet, he was an emphatic winner at Knockgraffon having posted impressive clocks through the Stake.

Express Razor continued to hit positive headlines when the €1,500 prize money earned for his success was donated to the cancer research fundraiser which has received an amazing response under the stewardship of Tom Pa O’Connor. Bred by Kieran Culhane, he faces a tricky opening assignment against Needham Masters; however his best form should see progress. The route doesn’t get any easier but as the big ante post gamble, East Donegal qualifier Full Address, appears his most likely opposition in round 2.

Liam Dowling’s second qualifier in the Classic is Ballymac Knockon. The youngest runner at the meeting, he first dipped his toes in competitive battle at Ballybeggan and while he crashed out in Round 1 on that occasion he reappeared at Abbeyfeale a couple of days later and collected in fine style. He will no doubt come on from the experience and is definitely one on an upward curve.



Boylesports Derby 2021/22

The Other Ollie v Cannon Ball

Currach Cill Dara v Terminator

Kyle Finale v Legless

Kilmurley v Berlin Station

Joselito v Winter Haze

Ballymac Tudor v Annual Fergie

Kingcormac Blue v Domain Jimmy

Not Caught Tyson v Such Good Luck

Busy Man v Gantleys Rocket

Black As Gold v Mungos Ritual

Ardera Ricky v Handsome Rusty

Rossmore Dazzler v Therewithashout

Drive On Buster v Scattery Pal

Badminton Wonder v Precede

Totes Amigos v Poxy George

Tromora Lennon v Needham Balleen

Needham Masters v Express Razor

Full Redress v Missing Pounds

Call The Guards v Ballymac Knockon

Close Contact v Aghadown Wonder

Coinsinmypocket v Aghaburren Fawn

Ryco Town v Skellig Island

Two Bears v Outcast Wonder

Lower The Blade v Taxi From Jumbos

Spital Loco v Kyle Honour

Central Driver v One For George

Echo Bill v Rashandreckless

Hermes v Pourthewine

Do It Martin v Floating Hego

Cut The Rushes v Keep Moving

Blades Of Style v Cashen Rhino

Annual Draoicht v Killucan Pat

Reserves: Rich Mans Game, Ryco Karahi, Andre The Giant, Coal Oil Hope, Timeforachat

Boylesports Derby 2020/21

The Kevin Barry trained Tree Top Henry marginally heads the market for success in the 20/21 Derby at 6/1. The Westport qualifier’s last public appearance was in Ballyduff when he scored a resounding victory in the Kit Browne North Kerry Cup. Hot on his heels is the Brian O’Brien trained Bedford Ben. The 7/1 shot first came to prominence when claiming his Classic ticket at Castleisland last term and landed the John Prendiville Cup at Listowel earlier this season. However the chasing pack is heavy with talent in what promises to be a thrilling competition.

Ashtown Magic will be the first of the Kerry owned runners to go to slips. Owned by the Barony Syndicate from West Kerry, which is headed up by Mossie O’Donnell, he faces a tough task against Wallace William. However he showed true grit to secure his ticket at East Donegal and his best form should see him through. He should also have the measure of either Glenhouse Wonder or Ashmore Lotto in the next but Tree Top Henry looks the stand out performer to progress to the semi-finals and gets a confident not to progress.

Off To Chicago has given owner Donal O’Connell plenty of joy this term. Having secured his pass for the Lodge Gate at Listowel, he then went to Lixnaw and landed the O’Carroll/ O’Connor Cup. He faces a tough opening course against Ryco Jackson, but should the Lixnaw runner succeed, the path forward appears much clearer.

Bedford Ben has been particularly impressive this season and the draw has been more than favourable. Owned by the Jet Lads Syndicate which comprises of popular publicans Philip Enright, Eamon Carroll and trainer Brian O’Brien, he possesses all the credentials needed at the highest level and is viewed by many as a potential winner.

Kennel companion Bedford Mindy goes in the third quarter and may well represent fantastic value at 16/1. He followed up his Trial Stake success at Ballyduff with victory at the Corn Na Feile and is well capable of extending his winning streak. Bandit Ryan is one of three runners in the Classic for Tarbert trainer Patrick O’Connor and he impressed when finally delivering at Lixnaw. He runs in the colours of the About The Bill Syndicate, which is headed up by Richie Houlihan. He meets Spital Ted in the opener but his best from should see him progress.

Abbey Gonzalo runs for Abbeydorney handler Anthony O’Connell and could be a lively outsider at 33/1. A winner at his local meeting, he was a shade unlucky to lose out to Cashen Rhino at the semi-final stage at Lixnaw but his clock in the opening round would suggest that he’s not short on ability.

The lightly raced Hope Razor was an eye-catching winner at Glin last season and returned to Ballinagoul for his only outing this term only to lose out in the final of the Desmond Cup to Bexhill Flare. Trained by Patrick O’Connor for his Uncle Joe, he is keenly priced at 12/1. While he faces Fionntra Jack in the opener, his main threat in the quarter may well come from Kyle Raimund who showed terrific resolve to come through at Abbeyfeale.

Dreden Dingo qualified at Tralee for Johnny O’Keeffe and the Excors of the late Pat ‘Bawn’ McCarthy. He faces stiff opening round opposition in Carrowkeal Shane but a positive result is not beyond him.

Glenhouse Wonder v Ashmore Lotto

Wallace William v Ashtown Magic

Brave v Tree Top Henry

Dreaming Still v Malbay Shelby

Icon Wilton v Barrack Cruz

Central Danger v Kyle Karl

Sure Wonder v Granard Chance

Crafty Commando v Annual Apollo

Attention All v Icehouse King

Ryco Jackson v Off To Chicago

Senior Service v Finn Glen

High Five v Sammy Be

Outcast Lucky v Da Real Buddha

On My Terms v Faha Bingo

Foxhunter v Bedford Ben

Blades Of Power v Marshals Myth

Great Padanzo v Puc Boy

Bedford Mindy v Catunda Niall

Barrack Archie v Hot Dog

Spital Ted v Bandit Ryan

Crafty Voodoo v Blueway Wonder

Abbey Gonzalo v Moyne Wonder

Derby Wonder v Granard Wonder

Partys On Gerry v Dionysus

Tromora Danny v Business Delight

Hope Razor v Fionntra Jack

Up The Country v Kyle Raimund

Atarah Prince v Wallace Best

Haveyouanyidea v Aghadown Gonzalo

Go Home Ourthat v Noted Rambler

Carrowkeal Shane v Dresden Dingo

Balindaggin Andy v Jamaica Jiraffe

Reserves: Doyounowhy, Hows Bobby, Crafty Expo, Crafty Torello, Ballinveala Enzo, Ballymac Rule