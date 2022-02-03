Coursing: Kilty Coco and Aldinate the clear market leaders in respective Oaks

Kilty Coco is the clear market leader for the Oaks and has been since her impressive Trial Stake success at Ballyduff. The 7/1 favourite reappeared at Abbeyfeale and certainly looked the part until her withdrawal from the event prior to the penultimate round.

The only single-digit priced runner in this season’s Classic the draw certainly hasn’t been favourable for Kilty Coco. The Clonakilty owned runner will need to be at her best against the highly rated Morocco who earned rave reviews following her victory at Clonmel/Kilshellan. However the Hallissey’s have been around the game long enough to smell the threat and are sure to have their ‘lady’ primed for the challenge.

The opening quarter looks an open affair with fireworks certain to come from the bottom eight. Shanavulin Evie is the first of the local runners and faces a tricky opening assignment against Ryco Tandoori. However, the Walter and James Costello owned runner is a useful sort and showed her class when coasting to victory at Cappaquin. If she gets her head in front early she is well capable of causing an upset.

Silent Emily, the property of Mary and Trish Nolan, really looked the part when winning first time out at Castleisland. While she has had an interrupted preparation, recent reports have been positive. Trained by Mossie O’ Connor, she is bred for the job in hand and the long stretch is sure to be to her liking. She faces Oakview Lily in the opener with either Corn Na Feile winner No Luck Penny or Touch Of Rosie providing the opposition in round 2. A tough task, but not impossible.

Northwich Girl qualified at Glanworth for Timothy and Kerri Carr. Having ‘ran-up’ to Silent Emily on her maiden at Cahill Park, it was inevitable that this lady would make her way to Powerstown. Whilst she will be the outsider against Knockout Sky, dismiss her at your pearl.

Listrim Rosie goes to slips against Fate Intervenes in the second quarter for her Abbeydorney owner, James Carroll. She showed steady progress throughout the season and recovered from a final defeat at Regional against Chance To Shine to score at South Clare. If she continues on an upward curve then victory in the opener is not beyond her.

Heart Over Mind is one of two qualifiers for John Flynn’s in the Oaks. A winner first time out at Traderee, the homebred was subsequently beaten in the opening round of the Troy Puppy Stake at Kilcullen by Keep Moving in an impressive clock. The draw hasn’t been kind, however, with the fancied Montpellier Lolly expected to progress.

There is plenty of Kerry interest in the third quarter, with no less than six Kerry-owned runners in the mix. Some Shenanigans owned by the J-D-D-Foley Syndicate takes on Blakemont Posh and is well capable of progression. Trained in Ballyduff by the renowned Jim Bob Allen, the Abbeydorney winner reappeared at Abbeyfeale and performed admirably. She will be well tuned for the task in hand and could well run deep into the competition.

Ballinorig Flyer qualified at Dungarvan for the Hanafin Clan Syndicate but the draw has been desperately unkind. She is pitted against the highly rated Aghadown Beau who earned rave reviews following her success at Bandon. A career best performance will be needed to feature.

Meek And Mild is the second of the Flynn Syndicate runners and qualified early in the season at Kilflynn. Her most recent showing saw her reach the last four against All Age company at Roscommon. She faces the Jonathon Best trained Emigrant Rose in the first.

Callaway Liz was purchased following her Trial Stake success at Enniscorthy by Listry’s Dennis Murphy and was subsequently supported into her current mark of 14/1. She remains in the care of handler John Mulcahy and can begin repaying the faith shown in her with a big performance against the Dan Brassil Ashmore Jessie. Whoever prevails is sure to have a big say in the quarter.

Lexilicious lines out in the final course of the quarter for owner Grace Foley. A winner at Fermoy, the Liam O’Callaghan trained runner faces Ballybeggan qualifier Barrack Rachel in round 1.

Connections of Chance To Shine will be quietly satisfied with their draw in the final quarter. The Regional winner went down to Kilty Coco at Abbeyfeale and don’t be surprised if the pair clash yet again before this quarter determines a representative. Owned by the Three Lucky Ms Syndicate from Scartaglin, the Mossie O’Connor trained runner is well capable of emerging from those around her in the top eight.

As stated in the opening paragraph, the victor of the buckle between Kilty Coco and Morocco is sure to be a hot favourite to book a slot in the last four.

Horse & Jockey Hotel 2021/22 Oaks

Pumpkin Twins v Tory Elite

Shutdafrontdoor v Supersede

Hows The Sisters v Good Woman

Shanavulin Evie v Ryco Tandoori

Oakview Lily v Silent Emily

No Luck Penny v Touch Of Rosie

Dame Butterfly v Excelerate

Northwich Girl v Knockout Sky

Scans Delight v Floating Dream

Pull Out Fast v Colla Bristol

Listrim Rosie v Fate Intervenes

Montpelier Lolly v Heart And Mind

Tactical v Tullamoy Bimbo

Needham Vacation v Frigga

Moonveen Gem v Mushy Peas

Butterfly Kiss v Rampant Drama

Pheobes Pride v Derramore Glow

Blakemont Posh v Some Shenanigans

Ballinorig Flyer v Aghadown Beau

Emigrant Rose v Meek And Mild

Callaway Liz v Ashmore Jessie

Powderhall v Ballyhimikinmoll

Please Honey v Rushview Raven

Lexilicious v Barrack Rachel

Fionntra Georgie v Hint Of Magic

Chance To Shine v Still Crafty

Atypical Breska v Kayleigh Star

Crafty Petro v Island Rhythm

Cloncunny Wonder v Dice Lady

Usual Drama v Gortmelia Sophie

Kilty Coco v Morocco

Happygolucky v Cracking Liz

Reserves: Hollyhill Emma, Pumpkin Robin, Brindle Lucy, Ryco City, Tell No One

Horse & Jockey Hotel 2020/21 Oaks

The Joe Collins trained Aldanite is the clear market leader and she boasts an impressive CV heading to the Classic. An outstanding Trial Stake winner at Abbeydorney last season, she opened her account this term with a dominant display to claim the points in the All Age Bitch Stake at Ballyduff. She simply blitzed her rivals on that occasion and posted sensational clocks throughout the competition. The only blot on her copy book came when going down to Barrack Luna in dramatic circumstances at Abbeyfeale. However, the defeat hasn’t affected her stock and she may well go off one of the shortest priced favourite in Oaks history next Friday morning.

No less than 13 Kerry owned runners will compete in the event with Knockane Skye the first to appear when she goes to slips against Finn Heather in the opening quarter. Owned and trained by Billy Doyle, she booked her slot in the Classic with victory at Lixnaw.

Coolard Fame will take on Masonbrook Ivy and a result is well within her capabilities. Jointly-owned by Adrian Carr and Thomas Healy, Coolard Flame impressed when scoring at Mallow and followed that up when reaching the semi-final of the All Aged event at Glanworth.

The stand-out tie of the quarter is surely the pairing of Poetic Justice and Barrack Elliemai. The latter oozed class when coasting to victory at her local meeting in Abbeyfeale for Shane Curtain; however she will need to be at her best against Poetic Justice who currently sits on a mark of 12/1.

In the second quarter connections of Wiseguy Niamh will be hoping for a big performance when she takes on Knockout Model. Trained by Paudie Lyons for his daughter Ava, she saw a busy campaign peak with success at Millstreet on New Year’s Day. Howdylittlelady is one of two qualifiers for John Flynn however the Regional winner faces the highly touted Montpellier Queen.

Mountain Robyn will be the first of Eileen Flaherty’s runners to compete when she takes on Glorious Dame. Her best form this season came at Abbeyfeale where she ‘ran up’ to Barrack Ellie Mai.

Flaherty will be quickly back in slips when Durango Steffi, whom she trains for James Lavery and Stevie Deenihan, takes on Barrack April. Durango won first time out in Tralee and of all the runners in the event; she is perhaps the least exposed. She may well be the dark horse of the Classic and is keenly priced at 16/1.

There will be an all Kerry pairing in the third quarter when Our Ambition and O Solo Mio meet. The latter, who is owned by Eileen Jones and trained by John O’Sullivan, was a decent winner of the Galbally qualifier ran in Glin last season and she reached the final of the All Age Bitch Stake at Newcastlewest on her debut this term. Whilst she failed to sparkle to the Corn Na Feile she should have the measure of Sean Carr’s Our Ambition who comes in as a reserve having reached the final at both Limerick City and Cappaquin.

A leading fancy for the Classic in the event is without doubt Ballinveala Elsa. Owned by Vincent Purtill from Ballybunion, she was a resounding Trial Stake winner at Cashel and bucked that form when winning a competitive Cup at Johnstown. Few in the Stake measure anywhere near her profile and a bold showing is expected. Brownhaired Mary also comes in as a late replacement and owner Donie Mulvihill will fancy his chance of progression at the expense of Maisy Daisy.

Ashtown Alice provides the Barony Syndicate with a second runner at the meeting and connections are sure to confident of success when the take on John Flynn’s Merry And Bright in the fourth quarter. The latter has really struggled for form all season and anything other than a convincing win for the South Clare winner here would be a major surprise.

Liam Dowling will be represented by Castleisland qualifier Ballymac Floral who hasn’t been seen in public since her Trial Stake success. She has the credentials to make an impression over the opening couple of rounds but the one they will all have to beat here is without doubt Aldanite who should progress to the semi-finals with the minimum of fuss.

Horse & Jockey Hotel Oaks 2020/21

Hillbilly Jess v Make It Rain

Foxhollow Dame v Pumpkin Emely

Knockrour Fiadh v Barrack Luna

Ocean Kerrie v Crafty Dynamo

Finn Heather v Knockane Skye

Oilean Wonder v Well Einstein

Masonbrook Ivy v Coolard Fame

Poetic Justice v Barrack Elliemai

Cuban Evesham v Part Share

Knockderk Maid v Coonough Ora

Wiseguy Niamh v Knockout Model

Montpelier Queen v Howdylittlelady

Mountain Robyn v Glorious Dame

Shifty Lady v Rathduff Reba

Find The Lady v Ballybeg Honey

Durango Steffi v Barrack April

Crafty Magnifico v Granard Tempest

Macfinn Millie v Positive Note

Our Ambition v O Solo Mio

Steam Hope v Corbraighe Belle

Seaside Betsy v Icon Lady

Boherlode Biddy v Ballinveala Elsa

Maisy Daisy v Brownhaired Mary

Alluring Star v Brindle Vixen

Get Loose v Village Robin

Amazing Song v Purdons Boreen

Princess Cutie v Nearneighbour

Bishopswater v Brave Anna

Aldanite v Seveneen

Merry And Bright v Ashtown Alice

Gonetotheshore v Ashwood Patjoe

Stilly Night v Ballymac Floral

Reserves: Murhur Lady, Sminky Jewel, Killeacle Bella, Rathfort Fawn, Rum Runner