Coursing: Kilty Coco and Aldinate the clear market leaders in respective Oaks

The four-day National Coursing Meeting gets underway on Friday at Powerstown Park in Clonmel Expand

kerryman

James O'Connor

Kilty Coco is the clear market leader for the Oaks and has been since her impressive Trial Stake success at Ballyduff. The 7/1 favourite reappeared at Abbeyfeale and certainly looked the part until her withdrawal from the event prior to the penultimate round.

Horse & Jockey Hotel Oaks 2021/22

The only single-digit priced runner in this season’s Classic the draw certainly hasn’t been favourable for Kilty Coco. The Clonakilty owned runner will need to be at her best against the highly rated Morocco who earned rave reviews following her victory at Clonmel/Kilshellan. However the Hallissey’s have been around the game long enough to smell the threat and are sure to have their ‘lady’ primed for the challenge.

