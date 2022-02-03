Coursing: Ballymac Smokey is a leading contender to take Champion Bitch Stakes title

The four-day National Coursing meeting starts on Friday in Powerstown Park in Clonmel with two Derbies and two Oaks being run

On February, for the first time in two years, the National Coursing meeting will reconvene on Clonmel’s famed Powerstown Park stretch. Never in the 96-year history of the meeting has the sport’s flagship event been so eagerly anticipated.

Not only does Oaks and Derby immortality await the victors in the Classic generation but also we will have Classic champions for the cohorts that were denied glory owing to the 2021 meeting being abandoned due to Covid-19. Add in the Champion Stakes and the Champion Bitch Stake, and it truly promises to be a National Meeting to saviour.

Kerry owned runners are well represented throughout all competitions and last Friday’s draw threw up its usual mix of epic opening round buckles and, for the lucky few, a golden path that will hopefully lead to the winner’s enclosure on Monday evening.

Kevin Smith Champion Dog Stakes

Da Lantern heads the market for the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes for Galway trainer Matt Harte. He takes on the outsider for the event, Iniesta, in his opening course and should pass this test with flying colours.

Killorglin handler Patsy Joy has enjoyed a tremendous season with his kennel star Get Lost Now who assured qualification following victories at Bandon and most recently the Kingdom Cup. He faces a tricky opening assignment against Mad Mans Game.

Bexhill Flare may well be the one to follow. Having won the Desmond Cup early in the season, he appeared to have rediscovered his best form on his latest outing when he claimed the silverware at Templetouhy. Trained by Brendan Matthews, the 3/1 on offer is tempting.

Kevin Smith Champion Stakes

Banba The Boss v Bexhill Flare

Faha Wonder v Partys On Willy

Iniesta v Da Lantern

Get Lost Now v Mad Mans Game

Reserves: Tree Top Danno, Boglane Swift

Grace & Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes

Local hopes rest with Ballymac Smokey in the Grace & Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes. Shane Dowling is sure to be pleased with the draw and if he delivers his charge in top order she will be a leading contender. Having secured maximum points at Ballyheigue early in the campaign, her latest exploits saw her reach the final of the Kingdom Cup where she went down to Get Lost Now.

Ballymac Smokey’s main rival for this event is surely Shes Invincible, who swerved the 20/21 Oaks for this event. The Ray Conroy owned bitch, who gained maximum points at Kilflynn on the opening weekend of the season, is the clear 6/4 favourite. However, if the draw goes to script she might not get it all her own way in a potential semi-final against Icon Queen.

Grace & Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stake

Icon Queen v Lady Pickachu

Lark Lane Me v Shes Invincible

Ballymac Smokey v Lovely At Last

Malbay Dixie v Luath Lady

Reserves: Ballykildea Lucy, Get Up Amy

RUNNING ORDER

FRIDAY, February 4 (11am start)

First Round Oaks 21 22 (2020 whelps)

INTERVAL

First Round Derby 21 22 (2020 whelps)

Second Round Oaks 21 22 (2020 whelps)

SATURDAY February 5 (11am start)

First Round Oaks 20 21 (2019 whelps)

INTERVAL

First Round Derby 20 21 (2019 whelps)

Second Round Oaks 20 21 (2019 whelps)

SUNDAY, February 6 (11am start)

Second Round Derby 20 21 (2019 whelps)

Second Round Derby 21 22 (2020 whelps)

Third Round Oaks 20 21 (2019 whelps)

INTERVAL

Third Round Oaks 21 22 (2020 whelps)

Third Round Derby 20 21 (2019 whelps)

Third Round Derby 21 22 (2020 whelps)

MONDAY, February 7 (11am start)

Complete all quarter finals in 6 stakes starting with Champion Bitch Stakes, Champion Dog Stakes, Oaks (2019 whelps), Derby (2019 whelps), Oaks (2020 whelps) and Derby (2020 whelps).

INTERVAL

Complete all semi-finals in 6 stakes

INTERVAL

Complete all finals in 6 stakes