County Kerry Seniors demolish Midleton in Munster Senior Cricket Cup

The Munster Cricket Senior Cup Quarter-Final stage was played out on Sunday. Kerry hosted Midleton 1st XI on an unseasonably overcast day.

There's a well-worn cliché in the cricket world: it's a batters game! But you'd never have thought that if you were watching Sunday's match, as wickets tumbled like dominos.

Midleton opted to bat first, but soon discovered that they had made a serious error. Bowling uphill from the sea-end, Awais Saghir found beautiful line and length and dismissed both opening batsmen, caught behind the wicket.

After six overs Midleton were looking shell-shocked on 25 for 2. Nevertheless, forty-four overs remaining gave plenty of time to recover, but sadly for the visitors, that recovery never came.

The third wicket went down just 14 runs later, the fourth at 44 and both 5th and 6th wickets went down with the score on 50. Midleton were in utter disarray; and the rout was completed for the meagre total of 65.

Tabish was the main engineer of their downfall; his match winning bowling figures were: 8 overs bowled, 2 maidens, taking 5 wickets for just 14 runs. Yaqoob finished with 3 for 8 and Awais, who made the early break-throughs finished with 2 for 12.

Imran Pathan had an outstanding day behind the stumps picking up four catches off some seriously steamy bowling.

Kerry were looking pretty chipper as they set about what looked more like a rubber stamping exercise than a serious run chase; but there was more drama in store than they anticipated. In just the 4th over Anoop had Josh Udin caught for just 8, and dismissed Awais Saghir three balls later.

Kerry were 2 for 13 and were looking worryingly like making Midleton's 65 look like a good score. With Kerry on 28, Alam Morshed was run out and at 31, Tabish (Kerry's bowling hero) was trapped LBW for a duck.

Imran Pathan was showing a little more steadiness among the growing panic – until he chipped a ball straight to square leg and departed for 12.

At this stage, Kerry had only 37 on the board, so with 5 wickets down they needed some cool heads. But finally the tide turned; a sense of normal cricket resumed.

Kerry skipper Khurram combined with Yaqoob Ali, first to restore calm at The Oyster Oval, and then to ease past the target in a mere 16 overs.

So with considerable relief for the Senior squad at Spa, Kerry progress to the semi-final stage of the Munster Cricket Senior Cup, currently scheduled for July 24.

Midleton 1st XI: 65 a.o. lost to Kerry 1st XI: 66 for 5, by 5 wickets.

Munster Divison 2 T20 League

Limerick Blasters lived up to their name on Saturday smashing Kerry bowlers all over the Crokers Oval, collectively hitting seven 6s and fifteen 4s to rack up a formidable 201. Kerry crumbled under the pressure with only Majid Yousaf (30) showing any serious application as Kerry just failed to get into three figures less than half their target.

Limerick Blasters 1st XI: 201 beat Kerry 2nd XI: 99 a.o. by 102 runs