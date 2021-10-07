Cooper teams up with Meath trainers for wins at Killarney and Clonmel

Tralee jockey Bryan Cooper was a winner at Killarney on Sunday where he completed a double for Meath-based Dermot McLoughlin. Cooper landed the beginners’ chase over two miles and seven furlongs on the Seven figures Partnership-owned Wa Wa which won the in great style. He had an easy time of it as the 9/4 favourite skipped clear from the second last fence to beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained Shes Some Doll by six lengths.

The previous Thursday at Clonmel Cooper and Gordon Elliott teamed up to win the opening claiming race on 4/1 chance Longacre Square. The six-year-old came from off the pace to win by an easy five lengths from the Liam Burke-trained Yaiza in the colours of the We Are Going To Do It Syndicate.

The winner was claimed by trainer Shark Hanlon and Cooper said of the six-year-old: “A bunch of my friends from Kerry and Dublin owned him going into this race and it was nice that he could win again. He had been a bit disappointing since his Downpatrick win but did it well today. The cheek-pieces seemed to help and he took advantage of a weak enough contest.

"He’ll make a lovely summer chaser for somebody next year; he has the scope to do it and hasn’t that many miles on the clock either. He'll pay his way.”

While Elliott went on to record a treble, Cooper completed a double of his own when taking the three-mile handicap hurdle for another Meath trainer, Matthew Smith. The pair scored with strong 7/4 favourite Lord Gillygooley which had loads in hand as he beat Leslie Young’s 11/1 chance Ruler Of Dubai by three and a-half lengths.