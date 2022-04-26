Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Coolboy Rusty lands John & Mary Killeacle Dowling 570 title for Ventry owner Eric Prestage

Winning owner Eric Prestage from Ventry receiving the winner's trophy from Angela Dowling after Coolboy Rusty won the final of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial race at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Also pictured are Declan Dowling, Michael O'Connell, Pat Dowling, Ellie Roberts, Liam Dowling, Steve Carroll and Jane Dowling. Expand

Close

Winning owner Eric Prestage from Ventry receiving the winner's trophy from Angela Dowling after Coolboy Rusty won the final of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial race at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Also pictured are Declan Dowling, Michael O'Connell, Pat Dowling, Ellie Roberts, Liam Dowling, Steve Carroll and Jane Dowling.

Winning owner Eric Prestage from Ventry receiving the winner's trophy from Angela Dowling after Coolboy Rusty won the final of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial race at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Also pictured are Declan Dowling, Michael O'Connell, Pat Dowling, Ellie Roberts, Liam Dowling, Steve Carroll and Jane Dowling.

Winning owner Eric Prestage from Ventry receiving the winner's trophy from Angela Dowling after Coolboy Rusty won the final of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial race at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Also pictured are Declan Dowling, Michael O'Connell, Pat Dowling, Ellie Roberts, Liam Dowling, Steve Carroll and Jane Dowling.

kerryman

James O'Connor

The final of the John & Mary Killeacle Dowling 570 is traditionally amongst the highlights on the calendar at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. The Stake has produced some prolific winner’s down through the years and this year’s champion, Coolboy Rusty, is certainly worthy of his place on that illustrious roll of honour.

Owned and trained in Ventry by Eric Prestage, the Feb ’20 whelp by Ballymac Best and Dysert Anna was aiming to make it four wins on the bounce in Saturday night’s feature having produced some scintillating performances through the earlier rounds. Hence it was no surprise that the West Kerry runner headed the market at 5/4 as the six finalists made their way to traps.

Privacy