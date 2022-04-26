Coolboy Rusty lands John & Mary Killeacle Dowling 570 title for Ventry owner Eric Prestage

The final of the John & Mary Killeacle Dowling 570 is traditionally amongst the highlights on the calendar at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. The Stake has produced some prolific winner’s down through the years and this year’s champion, Coolboy Rusty, is certainly worthy of his place on that illustrious roll of honour.

Owned and trained in Ventry by Eric Prestage, the Feb ’20 whelp by Ballymac Best and Dysert Anna was aiming to make it four wins on the bounce in Saturday night’s feature having produced some scintillating performances through the earlier rounds. Hence it was no surprise that the West Kerry runner headed the market at 5/4 as the six finalists made their way to traps.

However, Coolboy didn’t have it all his own way as Brendan Maunsell’s Sunshine Dream took a flyer in the orange jacket doing a 5.21 split. Nevertheless, the wily Coolboy Rusty, racing from trap 3, quickly found his pitch on the rails and was hot on the heels of the leader on the approach to the opening bend. His will to win was truly evident when he stole up the inside of his rival and a gentle nudge propelled the ‘jolly’ to the front and put paid to the chances of Sunshine Dream.

Once in front, Coolboy Rusty was never going to be caught and the battle in behind was merely for places. Millridge Bryce recovered from a sluggish start to lead the chasing pack down the back straight but his challenge faded off the final bend. All the while, the winner was setting a relentless gallop up front and showed no sign of wilting on the dash to the line to stop the watch in 30.76 (+.30 fast).

The fast finishing Bounard Han ran on well to nab second a length back from the winner while Ladyswell completed the trio a similar distance back in third.

A delighted Eric Prestage declared afterwards that a tilt at the Ledger in Limerick was the long term goal for the winner. The Ventry man came agonisingly close to winning the Classic back in 2012 with runner-up Coolboy George. In the short term, however, have no doubt that Eric can look forward to plenty more great nights over the summer months with his kennel star.

The final race of the night was an A0/A1 affair and was won in fine style by Loher Ron in 28.25. Drawn in trap 2, Noel O’Leary’s was led to the opening bend by Millridge Allie who took a flyer from the inside box. The latter lead by a clear length through the opening bends, however an injection of pace down the back straight by Loher Ron proved the catalyst for success as the local runner swept to the front. The winner railed superbly through the final curves and stayed on gamely to the line to make it two wins on the bounce against the best of company. Millridge Allie stayed on to claim second, 1 ½ lengths back from the winner.

Other winners on the night were Willowdale Ghost 17.70; Bower Pick 28.39; Monabricka 17.65; Lixnaw Ranger 28.91; Abbey Millie 17.46; Darrig Mia 28.50; Millridge Toby 17.51; Gortatlea Dream 28.75.