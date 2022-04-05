Coolboy Rusty is quickest of heat winners in John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial Sweepstake

The going was .20 fast, but it was still quite remarkable that 31.00 seconds was broken in five of the six first-round heats in the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €2,800) at Tralee Track on Friday night.

The fastest heat winner, on 30.67, was Coolboy Rusty, owned by Eric Prestage, of Ventry. He had produced some outstanding runs of late and, very generously priced at 7/2, he emerged as a very clear-cut winner of heat 4. Housed in trap 2, he did give a start to the early-paced Millridge Allie (trap 4), but he asserted clear control as the race progressed and he beat Donal G O’Mahony’s charge by three lengths, with two and a half lengths back to Callaway Brosna.

Just two spots behind the time of Coolboy Rusty, on 30.69 in heat 2, was Ladyswell, which Jack Kennelly trains for a Ballyheigue syndicate headed up by Tom O’Connor. She was strong in the market at 6/4 and she set herself up for victory with the very best of starts from trap 4.

Nothing seriously troubled her as the race progressed and she hit the line three lengths ahead of Kitty Crazy, with five lengths back to Urban Castle.

Ladyswell is a daughter of that outstanding brood bitch and former Rose of Tralee sweepstake winner, Scissors, and none other than another daughter of Scissors, Nice Diva, was brilliant in winning the tenth race by seven lengths in 28.66 for Anne O’Connor and Jackie Hegarty. Some A4 winner this lady -- and some even-money favourite into the bargain as well!

The three other sub-31.00 seconds heat winners in the Dowling sweepstake were Sporting Rita (30.85), Ballymac Freya (30.87) and Bounard Han (30.80), with the remaining heat winner being Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Runner (31.22).

It wasn’t easy to see the Jerry Griffin-trained Sporting Rita winning heat 1 turning for home, with 2/1 favourite, Corca Dhuibhne, seemingly in control up front, but she produced a finish which saw her hit the line a length ahead of Patrick O’Connor’s charge, with five and a half lengths back to Garfiney Jess.

Sporting Rita was a 9/2 shot in the betting and she paid a remarkable €26.20 to a win bet of €1 on the tote.

In relation to Ballymac Freya (even-money favourite), she was brought from Carrick-On-Suir by classic winning trainer, Declan Byrne, and she did the business in real style in heat 3 after taking a flier from trap 1. She was well challenged by the Neilus O’Connell-trained Syd Tashadelek as the race progressed and, after seeing off that challenge, she hit the line three lengths ahead of the locally-owned Champhers Puma, with the same distance back to Syd Tashadelek.

It was good to see Limerick trainer, O’Connell, back with a runner at the Oakview venue, bearing in mind that this was the venue where he had his 1,000th winner (his current total is 1,104 winners). Mind you, Shelbourne Park, with far more attractive prize money, has been good to him.

Turning to the Dowling sweepstake victory of Bounard Han, she had competed in the final of the Cork Oaks at Curraheen Park only the previous Saturday night and her form in that event saw her sent off the 2/1 favourite in heat 5. Owned by Michael O’Sullivan, of Gneeveguilla, she was strongly challenged for much of the trip by 12/1 outsider, Hot Chocolate, but she was strong enough up front to see off the challenge by a length, with a length and a half back to Cashen Dolphin, which was forced to check behind Hot Chocolate rounding the third bend.

So to the only heat winner outside 31.00 seconds, Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Runner. He ran from trap 5 in the last of the six heats and, after disputing for much of the trip with the fast-starting Clounbrane Zoey, he managed to shade the verdict in the tightest of finishes by a head from the strong-finishing Tyrap Ferage, with a short head back to Clounbrane Zoey.

Four qualified in each of the six heats, making the perfect number of 24 for the quarter-finals this Friday night. The draw for those quarter-finals, overseen by racing manager, Kieran Casey, worked out as follows (trap order):

First quarter-final: Syd Tashadelek, Ballymac Freya, Sunshine Dream, Corca Dhuibhne, Russmur Fantasy, Grouchos Cain (W).

Second Quarter-final: Tyrur Fergie, Clounbrane Zoey, Tyrap Luke, Hot Chocolate, Bounard Han, Urban Castle (W).

Third Quarter-final: Millridge Allie, Ladyswell, Millridge Bryce, Sporting Rita, Illkeepitdark, Garfiney Jess (M).

Fourth quarter-final: Champhers Puma, Callaway Brosna, Coolboy Rusty, Cashen Dolphin, Kitty Crazy, Ballymac Runner (M).

Over 325yds on last Friday’s supporting card, there was a brilliant run of 17.55 (.10 fast) on just his second competitive outing by the John Kelliher-trained Ballyroyal Gatti, while there was also plenty to like about the two remaining winners, Hollyhill Dinny (18.00) and Hawthorn Mike (28.72). Definitely a night of no negatives from start to finish, fast though the track may have been.