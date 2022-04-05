Kerry

Coolboy Rusty is quickest of heat winners in John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial Sweepstake

kerryman

John Barry

The going was .20 fast, but it was still quite remarkable that 31.00 seconds was broken in five of the six first-round heats in the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €2,800) at Tralee Track on Friday night.

The fastest heat winner, on 30.67, was Coolboy Rusty, owned by Eric Prestage, of Ventry. He had produced some outstanding runs of late and, very generously priced at 7/2, he emerged as a very clear-cut winner of heat 4. Housed in trap 2, he did give a start to the early-paced Millridge Allie (trap 4), but he asserted clear control as the race progressed and he beat Donal G O’Mahony’s charge by three lengths, with two and a half lengths back to Callaway Brosna.

