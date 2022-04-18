Kerry

Coolboy Rusty and Sporting Rita win Killeacle Dowling semi-finals… as O’Connor hands over €109,000 to cancer support groups

Coolboy Rusty and Sunshine Dream look the ones to beat in John and Mary Killeacle Dowling A1 570 final despite Sporting Rita clocking fastest semi-final time

Maura Sullivan (Kerry Hospice treasurer ), Dr Patricia Sheehan (UHK), and Jack Shanahan (Kerry Hospice chairperson), receiving a cheque for €40,000 from Tom Pa O'Connor from the proceeds of the Tom Pa O'Connor Fundraiser at a special night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included are the many connections to the O'Connor family, Kerry Hospice and fundraising committee members. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

A REALLY good 12-race programme at Tralee Track on Friday night was headed up by two semi-finals of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €2,800), but everything took second place to the handing over of a total of €69,000 to three Kerry cancer support organisations and, 24 hours later, another €40,000 was handed over to Cork University Hospital Charity.

It all happened because one man, Tom Pa O’Connor, of Tarbert, organised a fund-raiser as a thank-you for the help he received on his own cancer journey, which is still ongoing, and the support for that fund-raiser, especially from supporters of the doggy fraternity, track and field, was truly phenomenal.

