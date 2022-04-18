Coolboy Rusty and Sporting Rita win Killeacle Dowling semi-finals… as O’Connor hands over €109,000 to cancer support groups

A REALLY good 12-race programme at Tralee Track on Friday night was headed up by two semi-finals of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake (winner, €2,800), but everything took second place to the handing over of a total of €69,000 to three Kerry cancer support organisations and, 24 hours later, another €40,000 was handed over to Cork University Hospital Charity.

It all happened because one man, Tom Pa O’Connor, of Tarbert, organised a fund-raiser as a thank-you for the help he received on his own cancer journey, which is still ongoing, and the support for that fund-raiser, especially from supporters of the doggy fraternity, track and field, was truly phenomenal.

It has meant €40,000 for Kerry Hospice Foundation, €24,000 for Kerry Cancer Support Group, and €5,000 for Colorectal Cancer Services UHK, all handed over at the Oakview venue on Friday night, while the €40,000 to Cork University Hospital Charity was presented at Curraheen Park on Saturday night. Furthermore, €16,500 is to be given to Milford Hospice Care Centre.

Tom Pa O’Connor will be the first to admit that he had a brilliant team behind him, with his committee numbering 17, but everybody knows that he was very much the front man. This tribute to him came from a well-known breeder/ owner/ trainer in the track restaurant on Friday night: “That man is an out-and-out legend and possesses a personality that is absolutely infectious. If he went for the Dáil, he’d walk in.”

Tributes don’t come much warmer than that.

The committee backing Tom had their own page on the track programme and these few words from it are worth reproducing here: “It has been a pleasure to witness the power of people coming together with a common goal driven by hearts and minds that can accomplish anything. Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”

The night brought the buzz back in a big way to the Oakview venue, which catered admirably for the very big crowd in attendance. A special buala bos has to go to the Ina O’Leary (nee Maunsell) and her staff in a very busy restaurant.

Turning to the racing itself, most interest, needless to say, focused on the two semi-finals of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling A1 570 Sweepstake and the first of them saw Coolboy Rusty justify 4/5 favouritism for Eric Prestage, of Ventry.

Coolboy Rusty had to do it the hard way from trap 2 after being crowded early on. He did, however, manage to run the opening bend really well on the rails behind Millridge Bryce and Hot Chocolate and, after powering to the front on the back straight, he won by a length and a half from Millridge Bryce in 31.08 (.20 fast), with half a length back to Ladyswell.

There was also a strong favourite in the second semi-final in 5/4 shot, Sunshine Dream, but he was upstaged by 6/1 outsider, Sporting Rita, which Jerry Griffin trains in Abbeyfeale for English owner, Michael Rowe. Sunshine Dream and Ballymac Freya disputed the lead rounding the third bend ahead of Bounard Han, but none of them could cope with the flying finish of Sporting Rita and she hit the line a length ahead of Sunshine Dream in 30.93, with half a length back to Bounard Han.

Sporting Rita’s winning time was 15 spots better than that of Coolboy Rusty and that has to give her a strong chance in the final this Saturday night, but Coolboy Rusty, remember, clocked 30.49 (.20 fast) in winning his quarter-final and Sunshine Dream won his quarter-final in 30.56 (also .20 fast), making the latter two the ones to beat.

The other three finalists, Ladyswsell, Millridge Bryce and Bounard Han, have qualified on merit, but Coolboy Rusty is on one hell of a run at the moment, going for a five-timer in fact, and he is given the vote to lead them all home.

The draw is (trap order): Ladyswell, Millridge Bryce, Coolboy Rusty, Sporting Rita, Sunshine Dream, Bounard Han.

The night opened with a hugely impressive run of 17.38 (.10 fast) over 325yds by the Pat Buckley-trained novice, Tullig Cyrname, while fastest over 525yds (A1 class) was Conamara, which clocked a quite magnificent 28.31 (.20 fast) for none other than trainer Patrick O’Connor, son of Tom Pa. Patrick ended the night by winning the 12th race (A4 525) in an estimated 29.58 with Mick Said.

A very hot open 525 was won in 28.45 by Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Merlin and Sporting Rita’s trainer, Jerry Griffin, initiated a double by winning the fourth race (ON2 525) in 28.56 with Sporting Vivi (.20 added in both cases).

Other winners and their estimated times were Cashen Bazooka, 29.33; Gaytime Luna, 29.86; Sign On Mac, 17.70; Millridge Allie, 28.73; Silent Guest, 28.70.