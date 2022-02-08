Competitive Singles finals mark the return of competitive badminton to Tralee Complex

The Kerry badminton team that won the inter-county Grade D competition in Cappoquin, Co Waterford last Sunday. They now go on to play the All-Ireland event.

Competitive badminton has not been played in Tralee Sports Complex since 2009 but their newly refurbished hall was the prime venue for the first Kerry Championship Tournament since March 2020. On Friday last over 40 players took part in the Division 2 and 4 Singles Championship sponsored by Lee Strand and CPC.ie.

Division 2 Men and Ladies was an all Listowel affair with a strong Deina Vesko beating Helen Browne in straight sets 21-11, 21-9 and Ethan Tritschler triumphant against tough finalist Jack McElligott, with Ethan winning the first set 21-17. McElligott made Tritschler work hard for the second set, which he finally won by 25-23 to take the title.

The Division 4 Ladies final was an all-Killarney contest, with Adele O’Brien proving successful against club mate Caroline Lemass. Lemass made the first set difficult for O’Brien but the latter took the set 24-22 and finished the second set 21-9.

Division 4 Men had the most competitors of the evening with most of the Kerry clubs represented. After both finalists had three-setter semi-finals against Killarney men, Mike Gleeson from Ballybunnion and Paul Hayes of Listowel faced each other across the net in the final. Hayes won in two tough, long rallying sets, before winning 21-16, 21-14.

It was a pleasure to see competitive badminton being played again in Kerry, well run by Kerry Badminton Association who appreciates the generous sponsorship of Lee Strand and CPC.ie, the future of Kerry badminton looks positive.