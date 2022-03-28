Collins sisters from Tralee win gold, silver and bronze medals at Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships

Tralee sisters Aria and Seoda Collins won a gold, silver and bronze medal between them at the Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships at the weekend, at which several Kerry athletes performed very well and brought medals back to the Kingdom.

Several hundred boys and girls aged from nine to 11 headed to the indoor track in Nenagh for the biggest and last day of the Munster Juvenile Indoor season last Saturday where the competition was very stiff, with all track results based on times only, meaning a medal had to be fought hard for, with Kerry athletes putting in their best efforts against the rest of Munster.

Tralee Harriers competitor Aria Collins was out to show that her wins last year were no fluke. She took on 88 others in the under-10 60m event, lining up in lane 8 of the first heat, where she coasted to the win in a time of 9.52, which was fast enough to secure the gold medal ahead of Lauren O’Connor, Gneeveguilla AC, who won heat 11 in 9.95.

Aria then turned her attention to the long jump where there were 65 athletes. She set her mark and secured herself a silver medal with a jump of 3.28m, just behind the winner on 3.33m. Aria then helped her relay team to bronze in the 4x100m were she was joined by Sadie Lynch, Robyn Flynn and Abigail Rogers.

Not to be out done, Aria’s younger sister Seoda Collins took part in her first athletic competition, going part in the under-9 long jump where she took a bronze with a jump of 2.86m ahead of 49 other competitors.

Lauren O’Connor, Gneeveguilla AC, followed up her silver in the U-10 60m with silver in the 500m in a time of 1.43.82. Having won heat 4 in great style she was moved into second place by the winner of heat 8 in a time of 1.43.75, which is a .07 of a second difference.

Ruby Sheehy (Lios Tuathail) took top honours in the girls U-9 60m, She competed in the seventh heat finishing in a time of 10.46 ahead of the fifth heat winner in 10.51.

The Iveragh AC boys U-9 relay team of Donagh O Chonchúir, Robbie O’Sullivan, Liam O’Sullivan and Christopher Wynton sprinted their way to the gold medal while negotiating the bends of the indoor track. There were also bronze medal relay medals for the Lios Tuathail U-16 girls team of Mollie O’Reardon, Saoirse Dillon, Eimear Buckey, Emma Nealon and Orla McElligott.

The next competition for this group will be Kerry Development Games on April 3 in Milltown and then May 7 and 8 for the Kerry Athletics Juvenile Track and Field in Castleisland. Next weekend sees the last day of the Juvenile National Indoors in Athlone.

Meanwhile, last Sunday morning Kerry’s Junior, Senior and Master athletes headed to Castleisland for the annual Kerry Athletics 5km Road Race hosted by An Riocht for the second year running. It seemed fitting, therefore, that it was two of their athletes who took top honours with Oisin Murray overall winner and gold in the Junior Men and Niamh O’Mahony first woman home and gold in Senior Women.

Other gold medal winners were: Junior Women: Grace O’Meara, Killarney Valley. Novice Men: Tim Long, An Ríocht. Novice Women: Ciara Tierney, An Ríocht AC. Senior Men: Donal O’Callaghan, An Ríocht.

In the masters men, O35 winner was Peter Jackson, St. Brendan’s, O40 gold went to Danny Murphy, An Ríocht, O45 gold to Tim O’Connor, An Ríocht. Donal Leahy, Lios Tuathail, led home the O50 men and Pat Dunworth An Ríocht won the O55 group. Michael Mangan, Star of the Laune was O60 winner with Willie O’Riordan, St. Brendan’s, taking glory in the O60 age category.

O35 women’s winner was Mary O’Shea, O40 gold went to Siobhán Daly An Ríocht, with team mate Michelle Greaney winning O45 gold. Caroline Murphy, Gneeveguilla, won the O55 group, Ann Mangan, Star of the Laune, won the O60s and Majella Diskin, An Ríocht, took gold in the O65 group. Team placings are not available at time of publication.

Elsehwere, Seamus O’Donoghue of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine and Kenmare Athletic Club won a silver medal at the SIAB International Cross-country in Wales on Saturday last. O’Donoghue was part of the Ireland Junior mixed relay team.