Collins sisters from Tralee win gold, silver and bronze medals at Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships

Oisin Murray and Niamh O’Mahony were first man and woman home in Kerry Athletics 5km Road Race in Castleisland

Tralee Harriers under-10 girls relay team of Sadie Lynch, Abigail Rogers, Robyn Flynn and Aria Collins, who won bronze in the Munster Indoor Championships.
An Riocht athletes Catherine O'Sullivan, Niamh O'Mahony and Niamh O'Sullivan at the Kerry Athletics 5km Road Race in Castleisland

Tralee Harriers under-10 girls relay team of Sadie Lynch, Abigail Rogers, Robyn Flynn and Aria Collins, who won bronze in the Munster Indoor Championships.

An Riocht athletes Catherine O’Sullivan, Niamh O’Mahony and Niamh O’Sullivan at the Kerry Athletics 5km Road Race in Castleisland

Tessa Dennison

Tralee sisters Aria and Seoda Collins won a gold, silver and bronze medal between them at the Munster Juvenile Indoor Championships at the weekend, at which several Kerry athletes performed very well and brought medals back to the Kingdom.

Several hundred boys and girls aged from nine to 11 headed to the indoor track in Nenagh for the biggest and last day of the Munster Juvenile Indoor season last Saturday where the competition was very stiff, with all track results based on times only, meaning a medal had to be fought hard for, with Kerry athletes putting in their best efforts against the rest of Munster.

