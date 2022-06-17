Coastal rowing season gets underway with the year’s first County Championship Regatta at Sneem

The competitive coastal rowing gets underway on June 25 with the first County Championship Regatta taking place at Sneem

The coastal rowing season is about to get underway, and details of the Kerry Coastal Rowing Regatta Circuit for the summer have been announced. The action begins in Sneem on June 25 where the first County Championship Regatta takes place.

With the One Design County Championship Regattas not having taken place since 2019 there is huge excitement to get back on the water and enjoy meeting up with old rivalries and enjoy a summer of coastal rowing. The second regatta is the Kerry Coastal Sprint Regatta, which takes place in Cromane on Sunday, July 17.

This is followed up with a first ever trip to Flesk Valley Rowing Club for a County Championship Regatta. This club is steeped in history and was founded over 100 years ago and all the Kerry Coastal Rowing Clubs will be looking forward to this special regatta as it is the final regatta in the qualifying series of One Design ICRF Boat Regattas.

After that all clubs head to Wexford for the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships which takes place over the weekend of August 19 to 21, and which there will be huge interest in.

The Irish Coastal Rowing Federation has run the national coastal rowing championships since 1992 and this year they celebrate their 30th year. There will be a number of celebrations to mark the occasion and details will be revealed in good time.

The Kerry Coastal Rowing Board has the largest number of clubs then any other Association in the country and this is testament to the hard work of the board and the dedication of the clubs. The clubs of Kerry Coastal Rowing are Flesk Valley, Workmen, Commerical Killarney, Fossa, Sneem, Templenoe, Caherdaniel, Valentia, Cahersiveen, Sive, Renard, Callinafercy, Cromane, Fenit and Tarbert.

Chairman Andrew Wharton wishes everyone well for the 2022 season and looks forward to a great series of regattas. He also wants to thank the regatta committee who are hosting these regattas and is looking forward to seeing all the clubs out on the water and enjoying the sport of coastal rowing.

At the AGM this year, which took place in Cahersiveen, the Kerry Coastal Rowing Board elected for the 2022 season are Chairperson Andrew Wharton (Fossa RC), Vice-chairperson Denis Cremins (Tempenoe RC), Secretary Maire Twiss (Cromane RC), along with Michael O’Connor (Caherdaniel RC), Donal Tommy O’Sullivan (Cahersiveen RC) and Mary B Teahan (Cromane RC).

There is a great commitment by the board to make the 2022 season a hugely successful one and they are all looking forward to it. A lot of preparation is taking place and all concerned look forward to a great weekend in Wexford to finish off the season in style.

Meanwhile, well done to Sive Rowing Club who showed their commitment to the sport in welcoming members of the Ukranian community in Cahersiveen out rowing in a One Design Boats and enjoying being part of the club and the community.